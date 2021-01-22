Twitter reactions: Mehidy Hasan stars in Bangladesh’s 7-wicket win over West Indies in 2nd ODI

Bangladesh defeated West Indies in the second ODI on Friday.

Tamim Iqbal scored his 48th half-ton in ODI cricket.

Bangladesh thrashed West Indies by 7 wickets in the second ODI to take a comprehensive 2-0 lead in the three-match series on Friday.

The home team’s bowling unit produced a phenomenal performance against visitors to guide their side to a comfortable win at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan was the main highlight of the game as he claimed a career-best four-wicket haul for 25 runs to bundle out the Caribbeans on 148 inside 44 overs.

Hasan dismissed opener Kjorn Ottley (24), Joshua Da Silva (5), Rovman Powell (41), Raymon Reifer (2) to pick four wickets in 9.4 overs.

Apart from Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman (2/15) and Shakib Al Hasan (2/30) picked up two wickets each. Hasan Mahmud (1/54) also claimed one scalp.

In reply, the hosts chased down the target in 33.2 overs with seven wickets in hand. Skipper Tamim Iqbal led from the front and scored his 48th fifty in the 50-over format.

Shakib remained unbeaten on 43 and took his side over the finish line. For the West Indies, Akeal Hosein, Jason Mohammed and Reifer, all bagged one wicket apiece.

The third and final ODI of the series shall take place at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday (January 25).

Here is how Twitter reacted:

✴️ 9.4 overs

✴️ 25 runs

4️⃣ wickets Mehidy Hasan is the Player of the Match in the second #BANvWI ODI for his exceptional bowling performance 👏 pic.twitter.com/yBaS6jYcjz — ICC (@ICC) January 22, 2021

Bangladesh clinch the ODI series.. #BANvWI — Arghadeep Das (@TheArghadeep_) January 22, 2021

আজকের ম্যাচে তামিম ইকবাল ❤️ ✅ ক্যাপ্টেন হিসেবে ১ম সিরিজ জয়

✅ সিরিজে স্বাগতিকদের ১ম ফিফটি

✅ ওয়েস্ট ইন্ডিজের বিপক্ষে ৭ম ফিফটি

✅ ওয়ানডে ক্যারিয়ারের ৪৮ তম ফিফটি

✅ ওয়েস্ট ইন্ডিজের বিপক্ষে ১ম বাংলাদেশী হিসেবে 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ রান#BANvWI pic.twitter.com/xo6dQ8kMUV — Meftah Uddin (@uddin_meftah) January 22, 2021

50 from skipper Tamim Iqbal . He also became 1st Bangladeshi to score 1k runs against West Indies #BanvsWI — Abul Hasanat (@iamhasanat) January 22, 2021

Most runs at a single venue in ODIs – Tamim Iqbal – 2925

Shakib Al Hasan – 2591

Mushfiqur Rahim – 2470 (all coming at Shere Bangla National Stadium) #BANvWI — Thilak Ramamurthy (@Thilak_Rama) January 22, 2021

The ball played by Tamim Iqbal in the 13.4 overs is the 100000th ball ever played by the Bangladeshi batsmen in ODIs..#Bangladesh #BanvsWI — Prottoy 🇧🇩 (@prottoy75) January 22, 2021