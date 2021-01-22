Twitter reactions: Mehidy Hasan stars in Bangladesh’s 7-wicket win over West Indies in 2nd ODI

Mehidy Hasan (Image Source: Twitter)

  • Bangladesh defeated West Indies in the second ODI on Friday.

  • Tamim Iqbal scored his 48th half-ton in ODI cricket.

Bangladesh thrashed West Indies by 7 wickets in the second ODI to take a comprehensive 2-0 lead in the three-match series on Friday.

The home team’s bowling unit produced a phenomenal performance against visitors to guide their side to a comfortable win at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan was the main highlight of the game as he claimed a career-best four-wicket haul for 25 runs to bundle out the Caribbeans on 148 inside 44 overs.

Hasan dismissed opener Kjorn Ottley (24), Joshua Da Silva (5), Rovman Powell (41), Raymon Reifer (2) to pick four wickets in 9.4 overs.

Apart from Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman (2/15) and Shakib Al Hasan (2/30) picked up two wickets each. Hasan Mahmud (1/54) also claimed one scalp.

In reply, the hosts chased down the target in 33.2 overs with seven wickets in hand. Skipper Tamim Iqbal led from the front and scored his 48th fifty in the 50-over format.

Shakib remained unbeaten on 43 and took his side over the finish line. For the West Indies, Akeal Hosein, Jason Mohammed and Reifer, all bagged one wicket apiece.

The third and final ODI of the series shall take place at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday (January 25).

Here is how Twitter reacted:

