Twitter reactions: Steve Smith roars back to form at SCG, hits 27th Test century

Steve Smith scores his 27th Test ton (Image Source: Twitter)

  • Steve Smith slammed his 27th Test ton on Friday at SCG.

  • Smith became second quickest to reach the milestone in Test cricket.

Steve Smith returned back to doing what he does best and scored his 27th Test century in the ongoing third match of the series against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday.

Smith, who had only scored 10 runs from the previous four innings of the series, ran a triple on the final ball of 98th over bowled by Navdeep Saini to reach his hundred.

In process, the Aussie superstar also surpassed India skipper Virat Kohli to get to his 27th Test ton in the fewest innings. While Kohli took 141 innings to achieve the milestone, Smith reached the feat in his 136th inning.

Fewest inns to 27 Test hundreds:

  • Don Bradman – 70
  • Steve Smith – 136
  • Virat Kohli – 141
  • Sachin Tendulkar – 141
  • Sunil Gavaskar – 154
  • Matthew Hayden – 157

Riding on Smith’s 131, Marnus Labuschagne’s 91 and Will Pucovski’s 62, Australia put up 338 runs on the board in their first innings.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

