Twitter reactions: Steve Smith roars back to form at SCG, hits 27th Test century

Steve Smith slammed his 27th Test ton on Friday at SCG.

Smith became second quickest to reach the milestone in Test cricket.

Steve Smith returned back to doing what he does best and scored his 27th Test century in the ongoing third match of the series against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday.

Smith, who had only scored 10 runs from the previous four innings of the series, ran a triple on the final ball of 98th over bowled by Navdeep Saini to reach his hundred.

In process, the Aussie superstar also surpassed India skipper Virat Kohli to get to his 27th Test ton in the fewest innings. While Kohli took 141 innings to achieve the milestone, Smith reached the feat in his 136th inning.

Fewest inns to 27 Test hundreds:

Don Bradman – 70

– 70 Steve Smith – 136

– 136 Virat Kohli – 141

– 141 Sachin Tendulkar – 141

– 141 Sunil Gavaskar – 154

– 154 Matthew Hayden – 157

Riding on Smith’s 131, Marnus Labuschagne’s 91 and Will Pucovski’s 62, Australia put up 338 runs on the board in their first innings.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Maybe Steve Smith had different hands for white ball and red ball cricket. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) January 8, 2021

After a lean run for Smith, that seemed as much a raw release of relief as it did a celebration. #AUSvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) January 8, 2021

There it is 🙌 Steve Smith makes a vital 💯 at the SCG! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/x06NbcZcba — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 8, 2021

Steve Smith so excited that he nearly slipped while taking his helmet off and raising his bat #AUSvIND — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) January 8, 2021

Hundred number 27 for Steven Smith in Test cricket! Special hundred considering he hadn’t scored much in Adelaide & MCG. Looked positive & in complete control at the SCG. Form is temporary, class is permanent #AUSvIND — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) January 8, 2021

In Smith’s last four Test innings he scored: 1, 1*, 🦆, 8. A poor run of form. Getting his ton at his home ground today must feel oh so sweet. Not a fast 100 either, he worked hard for it. 🇦🇺🇮🇳 #AUSvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) January 8, 2021

Smith also equals the record for most Test 100s (8) v India. Here's the breakdown: STEVE SMITH 8 in 25 inns

Sobers 8/30

Viv Richards 8/41

Ponting 8/51

#AUSvIND — Adam Burnett (@AdamBurnett09) January 8, 2021

Steve Smith's first century on home soil since Boxing Day Test, 2017. Also ends run of 14 innings without Test ton. His longest is 22 before his maiden 100 in 2013. #AUSvIND — Andrew Wu (@wutube) January 8, 2021

Smith does it! Almost an angry celebration he was so fired up.. brilliant century from the superstar. #PinkTest — Melanie McLaughlin (@Mel_Mclaughlin) January 8, 2021

Another Steve Smith century, No 27, and only 31yrs – avg 61. We really are privileged and blessed in this decade to be watching three great batsmen of the modern game. Kane Williamson: 30yrs – avg 54.

Virat Kohli: 32yrs- avg 53. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) January 8, 2021

Can't keep a big player down for too long. Well batted Steve Smith! 👏👏 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/lqEDld91Zx — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 8, 2021

Steve Smith reunited with wife Dani on New Year’s eve after 129 days apart. That is a lot of lonely nights in bed. Eight days on and Smith becomes the first Australian to score a century against India on home soil in six years. Probably fair to connect those dots. #AUSvIND — Sam Landsberger 🗯 (@SamLandsberger) January 8, 2021

Most Test hundreds for Australia 40 – Ricky Ponting

32 – Steve Waugh

30 – Matthew Hayden

29 – Don Bradman

28 – Michael Clarke

27 – Allan Border, Steve Smith#AUSvIND — Samuel Ferris (@samuelfez) January 8, 2021