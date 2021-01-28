Twitter reactions: Yasir Shah’s late strikes reduce South Africa to 187/4 on Day 3

Aiden Markram scored a brilliant knock of 74 runs on Day 3 of Karachi Test.

South Africa have posted 187/4 at stumps in their second innings.

Pakistan’s leg-spinner Yasir Shah once again proved why he is considered one of the best leggies of modern-day cricket. The right-armer displayed yet another spectacular performance for his nation in the whites.

On Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi, Yasir guided his side to make a comeback with back-to-back dismissals in the last session. The 34-year-old bowled 24 overs and picked up three wickets for 53 runs.

Yasir first removed Dean Elgar (29) in the 17th over and provided the first breakthrough to his team. Then, Aiden Markram (74) and Rassie van der Dussen (64) stabilized the innings by forming a much-needed partnership.

The pair went on to add 127 runs for the second wicket before Yasir broke the stand by sending van Dussen back to the pavilion in the 68th over.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-lad didn’t just stop there as three overs later, he dismissed new batsman Faf du Plessis (10) to reduce South Africa to 185/3. Another spinner Nauman Ali joined the party and removed set batsman Markram in the next over of South Africa innings. At stumps, the visitors have scored 187/4 in 75 overs and are leading the hosts by 29 runs.

Earlier, Yasir impressed his fans with the willow as well. He smashed unbeaten 38 runs from 37 balls with the help of five boundaries, including a six before Pakistan were bundled out on 378.

For the tourists, Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj bagged three wickets while Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi earned two scalps.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Yasir Shah one of the best leggies in Test history. #PakvRSA pic.twitter.com/U8mDoRehnR — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) January 28, 2021

Most wickets after 44 Tests

248 – R Ashwin

233*- Yasir Shah

229 – Dennis Lillee

227 – Waqar Younis

224 – Dale Steyn#PakvSA#PakvsSA — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 28, 2021

Proteas fought back hard but 🇵🇰 finished their day 3 well by removing 3 visiting batsmen in a span of 6 overs. Credit goes to Yasir Shah & Nauman Ali. SA are leading by 29 runs. Can our bowlers restrict them to an achievable total in the fourth innings?#PAKvSA #UnitedWeWin pic.twitter.com/WB34rVGbIa — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) January 28, 2021

Faf to Yasir Shah after the successful review. #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/Gma7oTOZuC — 𝓢𝓮𝓱𝓻𝓲𝓼𝓱 🇵🇰 (@itsmeSehrish) January 28, 2021

This is the first time Pakistan had four 50-run partnerships in a Test inning after losing the 4th wicket.

[50+ stands for 5th, 6th, 7th and 10th wickets] #PAKvSA — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) January 28, 2021

Brilliant once again from Mohammad Rizwan – there can't be many better wicket-keepers than him at the moment #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/v2cLY2LcQP — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) January 28, 2021

☝️ Faf du Plessis

☝️ Aiden Markram Two big wickets in back-to-back overs for Pakistan 🙌#PAKvSA | https://t.co/45UQifG17K pic.twitter.com/SExwAa5fJ2 — ICC (@ICC) January 28, 2021

Aiden Markram averages 57.71 against spin in Test cricket. The only South African batsmen to average more against spin since the start of 2017 (min 10 innings) is AB de Villiers, who averages 157.00 in that time. #PAKvSA — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) January 28, 2021

Nice fight back from South Africa at Karachi. Aiden Markram & Rassie van der Dussen are batting so well. Both have shown tremendous temperament, looked assured against spin & are playing the reverse swing well. Hopefully they’ll be batting superstars in years to come. — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) January 28, 2021

Thoroughly, thoroughly enjoying this knock from Aiden Markram. Just a quality batsman, who is too good to not be a superstar in the next five years. #PAKvSA — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) January 28, 2021

Rassie van der Dussen is such a versatile cricketer. Any format, any conditions, chuck him in and he finds a way to adapt so quickly. #PAKvsSA — Danyal Rasool (@Danny61000) January 28, 2021

🇵🇰| Yasir Shah "We haven't won a test series for long hence giving full efforts. I'm desperate for a big performance. I've worked on fitness and lost 4kg. Younis Khan motivated me alot on fitness. I stay in contact with Shane Warne and Saqlain Mushtaq for bowling tips." #PAKvSA — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) January 28, 2021

If India Australia and Sri Lanka England wasn’t enough, Yasir Shah has just got Faf Du Plessis with one that skids on late in the day against South Africa IN PAKISTAN. Test cricket 💚💙❤️ — Felix White (@felixwhite) January 28, 2021