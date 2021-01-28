Twitter reactions: Yasir Shah’s late strikes reduce South Africa to 187/4 on Day 3

Yasir Shah (Image Source: Twitter)

  • Aiden Markram scored a brilliant knock of 74 runs on Day 3 of Karachi Test.

  • South Africa have posted 187/4 at stumps in their second innings.

Pakistan’s leg-spinner Yasir Shah once again proved why he is considered one of the best leggies of modern-day cricket. The right-armer displayed yet another spectacular performance for his nation in the whites.

On Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi, Yasir guided his side to make a comeback with back-to-back dismissals in the last session. The 34-year-old bowled 24 overs and picked up three wickets for 53 runs.

Yasir first removed Dean Elgar (29) in the 17th over and provided the first breakthrough to his team. Then, Aiden Markram (74) and Rassie van der Dussen (64) stabilized the innings by forming a much-needed partnership.

The pair went on to add 127 runs for the second wicket before Yasir broke the stand by sending van Dussen back to the pavilion in the 68th over.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-lad didn’t just stop there as three overs later, he dismissed new batsman Faf du Plessis (10) to reduce South Africa to 185/3. Another spinner Nauman Ali joined the party and removed set batsman Markram in the next over of South Africa innings. At stumps, the visitors have scored 187/4 in 75 overs and are leading the hosts by 29 runs.

Earlier, Yasir impressed his fans with the willow as well. He smashed unbeaten 38 runs from 37 balls with the help of five boundaries, including a six before Pakistan were bundled out on 378.

For the tourists, Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj bagged three wickets while Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi earned two scalps.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

