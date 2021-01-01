Umesh Yadav and wife Tanya blessed with a baby girl

Umesh Yadav and wife become parents of a baby girl.

Umesh has been ruled of the remaining two Tests against Australia due to injury.

India fast bowler Umesh Yadav revealed that he and his wife Tanya Wadhwa became parents of a baby girl on Friday. The 33-year-old cricketer shared an adorable wallpaper on his official Twitter handle and wrote: “It’s a girl.”

Umesh was in Australia for the ongoing 4-match Test series but had left for India on Wednesday night after picking up an injury. The speedster injured his calf muscle on the third day of the Boxing Day Test against Australia on Monday.

Umesh limped over on completing his follow-through during his fourth over after which he was taken back to the dressing room.

In the absence of the right-handed bowler, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced T Natarajan as Umesh’s replacement. Rohit Sharma has also joined the team following the completion of his two-week quarantine.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named T Natarajan as Yadav’s replacement. Ahead of the Boxing Day Test, Shardul Thakur was added to the Test squad as Mohd. Shami’s replacement after the senior fast bowler suffered a hairline fracture in his right forearm. Both Shami and Umesh Yadav will head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further rehabilitation of their injuries. Rohit Sharma has completed his quarantine and has now joined the Indian Cricket Team in Melbourne,” said BCCI in a statement as quoted by ANI.

The third Test between Australia and India is scheduled to take place at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) from January 7.

Here is Team India’s updated Test squad:

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj, T. Natarajan, Shardul Thakur.