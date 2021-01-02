Virat Kohli and other crickets wish speedy recovery to Sourav Ganguly after former captain rushed to hospital

Ganguly was admitted to hospital after he suffered a blackout at his home and complained of chest pain.

Kohli, Rahane, Sehwag and others took to Twitter to wish for Dada's speedy recovery post-hospitalisation.

Virat Kohli led the cricket fraternity in wishing BCCI President Sourav Ganguly a speedy recovery after the latter was admitted to hospital with complaints of chest pain.

Ganguly was at the gym on Friday evening when he complained of chest pain and was rushed to Woodland Hospital in Kolkata on Saturday morning after the problem recurred.

Taking to Twitter, Kohli wrote, “Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon @SGanguly99.”

Ajinkya Rahane, who is currently leading the Indian Test team in the absence of Kohli, wrote: “Wishing you a speedy recovery Dada, @SGanguly99. Praying that you get well soon.”

Virender Sehwag, who was a key member of the Indian team under the captaincy of Ganguly, also wished his former skipper a quick and speedy recovery.

“Dada, jaldi se theek hone ka. Praying for your quick and speedy recovery @SGanguly99,” tweeted Viru.

Here’s how others extended their wishes to Ganguly:

Wishing @SGanguly99 a speedy recovery. Take care & god bless! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 2, 2021

Wishing you a speedy recovery Dada @SGanguly99 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) January 2, 2021

Praying for your speedy recovery Dada @SGanguly99 🙏 Get well soon. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) January 2, 2021

Get well soon Dada, gutted to hear about your cardiac arrest, hope you feel better @SGanguly99 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 2, 2021

Wishing @SGanguly99 a speedy recovery! — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) January 2, 2021

Wishing Dada @SGanguly99 a speedy recovery 🙏. — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) January 2, 2021

Wish you a speedy recovery Dada @SGanguly99. — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) January 2, 2021

Wishing our Bcci president @SGanguly99 a speedy recovery. Get well soon 🙏🏻 — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) January 2, 2021

Get well soon Dada, Praying for your speedy recovery 🙏@SGanguly99 — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) January 2, 2021

Praying for Dada’s speedy recovery!🙏 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 2, 2021

Dada @SGanguly99 Get well soon 🙏🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 2, 2021

Shocked to hear about Dadi! Wishing him a speedy recovery..@SGanguly99 — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) January 2, 2021

Not the news I would have liked to start the year with.. #GetWellSoonDada

You have always been a true fighter! @SGanguly99 #SouravGanguly pic.twitter.com/yPdmjVjElv — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) January 2, 2021

Praying for dada’s @SGanguly99 speedy recovery 🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Rohan Gavaskar (@rohangava9) January 2, 2021

Praying for your speedy recovery @SGanguly99 🙏 — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) January 2, 2021

Praying for your speedy recovery Dada @SGanguly99. — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) January 2, 2021

I pray for your quick recovery. Get well soon @SGanguly99🙏🏻 — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) January 2, 2021

Ganguly, 48, took over the role as BCCI President in October 2019. Under his leadership, the BCCI successfully hosted the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during September-November.