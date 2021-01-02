Virat Kohli and other crickets wish speedy recovery to Sourav Ganguly after former captain rushed to hospital

Posted On / /
wishes for Sourav Ganguly's speedy recovery (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • Ganguly was admitted to hospital after he suffered a blackout at his home and complained of chest pain.

  • Kohli, Rahane, Sehwag and others took to Twitter to wish for Dada's speedy recovery post-hospitalisation.

Virat Kohli led the cricket fraternity in wishing BCCI President Sourav Ganguly a speedy recovery after the latter was admitted to hospital with complaints of chest pain.

Ganguly was at the gym on Friday evening when he complained of chest pain and was rushed to Woodland Hospital in Kolkata on Saturday morning after the problem recurred.

Taking to Twitter, Kohli wrote, “Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon @SGanguly99.”

Ajinkya Rahane, who is currently leading the Indian Test team in the absence of Kohli, wrote: “Wishing you a speedy recovery Dada, @SGanguly99. Praying that you get well soon.”

Virender Sehwag, who was a key member of the Indian team under the captaincy of Ganguly, also wished his former skipper a quick and speedy recovery.

“Dada, jaldi se theek hone ka. Praying for your quick and speedy recovery @SGanguly99,” tweeted Viru.

Here’s how others extended their wishes to Ganguly:

Ganguly, 48, took over the role as BCCI President in October 2019. Under his leadership, the BCCI successfully hosted the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during September-November.

TAGS: ,

CATEGORY: Sourav Ganguly, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.