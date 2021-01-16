Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and others extend condolences to Krunal and Hardik Pandya on demise of their father

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Krunal, Hardik, Himanshu Pandya (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • Hardik and Krunal Pandya's father passed away on Saturday morning.

  • Cricket fraternity took to Twitter to pay heartfelt condolences to the Pandya family.

Team India captain Virat Kohli and opening batsman KL Rahul came forward to offer homage to all-rounder Krunal and Hardik Pandya’s father Himanshu, who passed away on Saturday morning due to a cardiac arrest.

The news was confirmed by the Baroda Cricket Association as Krunal, who was leading Baroda in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali (T20) tournament, left the bio-secure bubble to be with his family.

“Yes, Krunal Pandya has left the bubble. It is a personal tragedy, Baroda Cricket Association mourns this loss of Hardik and Krunal,” Baroda Cricket Association CEO Shishir Hattangadi was quoted as saying by ANI.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Kohli wrote: “Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Hardik and Krunal’s dad. Spoke to him a couple of times, looked a joyful and full of life person. May his soul rest in peace. Stay strong you two. @hardikpandya7 @krunalpandya24.”

Rahul, on the other hand, wrote that losing a parent is one of the most difficult moments in one’s life and expressed deepest condolences to the Pandya family.

“Losing a parent is one of the most difficult moments in one’s life. A father, guide, full of joy, Himanshu Pandya was a wonderful human being. Hardik and Krunal, my heartfelt condolences in this moment of grief. Strength to your family in this difficult moment. RIP uncle,” tweeted the Karnataka lad.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, women cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur and Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan among others also paid heartfelt tributes to the Pandya family via Twitter.

