Wasim Jaffer trolls Queensland Minister for her “play by rules or don’t come” comment on Team India

Posted On / /
Queensland Minister, Wasim Jaffer (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • Wasim Jaffer was at his humorous best once again.

  • The last Test of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy is scheduled to take place at The Gabba from January 15.

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has hilariously trolled Queensland Health Shadow Minister Ros Bates, for her recent comments on Team India.

According to several reports, the Ajinkya Rahane led-side has expressed its reluctance to travel to Brisbane to play the fourth and final Test against Australia if they are put under strict quarantine again.

Commenting on the same issue, Queensland’s Health Minister said, “If the Indians don’t want to play by the rules, don’t come.”

In the meantime, Jaffer decided to troll Bates for her unfair comments on Indian players, who are inside the bio-bubble since IPL 2020.

The Mumbaikar in his reply via Twitter shared a picture of England pacer Jofra Archer with a bag and an evil smile on his face. He likened the image as the Indian team returning home with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy without playing the Brisbane Test.

Notably, Archer was the first player to breach the bio-bubble once international cricket resumed with a Test series between England and West Indies in July last year.

