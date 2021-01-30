WATCH: 41-year-old Imran Tahir takes a sensational running catch in T10 League

Imran Tahir exhibited outstanding fielding effort in the ongoing T10 league.

Tahir pulled off a spectacular catch during Team Abu Dhabi versus Deccan Gladiators clash.

In the sixth game of the ongoing T10 League 2021 between Deccan Gladiators and Team Abu Dhabi, veteran South African cricketer Imrah Tahir showed superb fitness while grabbing a spectacular running catch to dismiss Afghanistan batsman Najibullah Zadran.

It all happened during the sixth over of Abu Dhabi’s innings. Pacer Zahoor Khan, who had already picked up the prized wicket of Joe Clarke in the over, bowled a short delivery outside the off-stump to Zadran.

The batsman played a pull shot in an attempt to send the white leather into the stands. However, it was a slower delivery which ended up carrying a top edge and went near the long leg position. Tahir, who was stationed at fine-leg, sprinted across, kept his eyes on the ball and completed a phenomenal catch.

After the game, Tahir spoke about the catch and said he is fit enough to give such sprints and has the confidence to carry out such efforts on the field.

“I still think that I am obviously good enough, running around in the field, and I think it’s just the confidence as a cricketer you have to carry in any profession, to be honest with you. So, yeah I’m very pleased, I’ve been working hard, and I’m just happy the hard work paid off,” said Tahir.

Here is the video:

Gladiators register a 6-wicket victory over Abu Dhabi

In the match, Abu Dhabi posted 95/9 on the scoreboard in their allotted 10 overs. Skipper Luke Wright scored the maximum 25 runs off 14 balls with one four and a six. Clarke was the second-highest run-getter with 21 runs from 11 deliveries.

For Gladiators, Zahoor bagged three wickets for 13 runs in his quota of 2 overs. Imtiaz Ahmed bagged two wickets for 8 runs while Aaron Summers and Sunil Narine earned one scalp each.

In reply, Gladiators led by Kieron Pollard chased down the target with two balls to spare. Openers Mohammad Shahzad and Cameron Delport contributed with 21 and 40 runs, respectively. Skipper Pollard made 24 runs off 17 balls with the help of two fours and a six.