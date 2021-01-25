WATCH: Adelaide Strikers batsman Jake Weatherald gets run-out twice off a single ball in BBL

Jake Weatherald got run out at both ends during the BBL clash against Sydney Thunder.

Adelaide Strikers defeated Sydney Thunder by six runs in the match.

Adelaide Strikers star batsman Jake Weatherald had an eventful BBL game against Sydney Thunder on Sunday as he first got run out twice on the same delivery and then grabbed a stunning catch while fielding in the second innings.

Weatherald (31 off 26) was at the wrong end of a bizarre dismissal. The incident took place in the ninth over of the first innings. The Strikers’ opener was at the non-striker’s end when Phil Salt played a straight drive off Sydney Thunder’s off-spinner Chris Green. The ball hit the stumps but not before Green had a hand to it. Weatherald was found short of his crease and he got run out for the first time.

But the action was not over. Salt called for a quick single and almost made it to the other end but a distracted Weatherald found himself stranded in the middle. Thunder’s wicket-keeper Sam Billings quickly dislodged the bails at the other end, making Weatherald the only batsman in BBL history to be run out twice off a single ball.

“He wasn’t even backing up that far either, and he’s still out … I think he’s got to work on his running between wickets. Seriously, he’s got to concentrate more,” former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh told Fox Cricket.

“I’ve never ever seen that before.

“He wasn’t backing up, he’s just standing there. Good player, but got to wake up when he’s running between wickets.”

Brett Lee added: “I’ve never seen anyone run out twice.”

What just happened?! Jake Weatherald somehow got run out at both ends, on the same ball! 🤯 A @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/eLRurkBQtp — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 24, 2021

Weatherald then pulled off the ‘catch of the season’ when he sent back Alex Ross for 18.

This Jakey Weatherald catch is worth a watch again, and again, and… again 😮 #BlueEnergy #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/n7Zs4ydReT — Adelaide Strikers (@StrikersBBL) January 25, 2021

The Thunder seemed to be going well for the 160-run chase before Weatherald’s one-handed stunner in the 17th over made their task too difficult. In the end, the Strikers won the match by six runs.