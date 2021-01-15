WATCH: Andre Fletcher’s no-look six grabs eyeballs during Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers BBL clash

Melbourne Stars climbed to 4th spot in team standings after crushing Adelaide Strikers.

Adam Zampa bagged a five-wicket haul for 17 runs.

In the 40th match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) between Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers, Stars’ opener Andre Fletcher impressed one and all with his explosive batting.

The Windies cricketer demolished the bowling attack of Strikers and scored runs all around the ground. Fletcher remained unbeaten on 89 off 49 deliveries as Stars went on to post 179/2 in their allotted 20 overs.

Fletcher smashed 8 fours and four humungous sixes during his extraordinary knock. He once even launched the ball into the stands with his super famous ‘No-Look’ shot.

It all happened in the 18th over bowled by Daniel Worrall. The right-armer bowled a full-toss straight into the pads of the batsman. Fletcher, who already gave himself the room, smacked the white leather over the long-on for a huge six.

Here is the video:

The Spiceman whips out the no-look six and it's an absolute beauty! 👌 #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/cSEDUvzU9M — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 15, 2021

Stars register a massive victory

Defending the enormous 179, Stars bowler produced magnificent effort to fold up Strikers on their lowest BBL total.

Only three Strikers batsmen were able to score runs in double figures as they managed to post 68/10 in 14.2 overs, losing the game by 111 runs.

Adam Zampa was the main architect behind the epic bowling display of Stars. The leg-spinner picked up a five-wicket haul for just 17 runs in 3.2 overs. Apart from Zampa, skipper Glenn Maxwell (2/12) and Zahir Khan (2/19) bagged two wickets each.

Lowest total in BBL: