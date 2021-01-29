WATCH: ‘Catch of the Tournament’ Ben Laughlin grabs a one-handed screamer in BBL 10 Eliminator

Brisbane Heat defeated Adelaide Strikers in the Eliminator on Friday.

Marnus Labuschagne picked up three wickets for 13 runs in the match.

In the Eliminator of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 between Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers, Ben Laughlin produced magic on the field by grabbing an absolute stunner.

It all happened 18th over of Strikers’ innings bowled by Marnus Labuschagne when Michael Neser tried to play a slog shot towards the cow corner boundary at the Gabba.

Neser slog-swept a low full-toss which was pitched outside off. However, he mistimed the ball which went into the sky near the deep midwicket region. Laughlin ran from mid-on and launched himself forward, to pluck a one-handed sensation.

On-air commentators Mark Waugh and Adam Gilchrist opined that they had just witnessed the best catch of the entire season.

“That might be, if not the best of this season, one of the best ever in the competition,” said Gilchrist on Fox cricket.

“My god, that’s good. That’s going to get better and better the more you watch this. If this gets over to America, they will be stunned,” said Waugh.

“That’s right up there with the best of all time I reckon,” he added.

Here is the video:

Heat registers victory over Strikers

In the game, disciplined bowling by Heat never really allowed Strikers to score runs freely. Philip Salt scored the maximum 26 runs as Strikers could only manage to post 130/7 on the scoreboard.

Labuschagne shined in the first innings with the ball. He picked up three wickets for 13 runs in 3 overs. Apart from Neser, the Aussie star dismissed Strikers skipper Travis Head (12) and Salt.

Mitchell Swepson bagged two scalps for 23 runs in his quota of 4 overs whereas, Morne Morkel earned one wicket for 31 in 4 overs.

In reply, Heat chased down the paltry target in 18.5 overs with six wickets in hand. Joe Denly scored 41 at the top before Danny Briggs removed him. Labuschagne, who impressed with the ball, failed to make a big contribution with the willow. He scored 6 runs and was dismissed by Wes Agar.

Jimmy Pierson and Joe Burns remained unbeaten with scores of 47 and 17 respectively to take their side over the finish line.

For Strikers, Peter Siddle, Agar, Neser, and Briggs all claimed one wicket each.