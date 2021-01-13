WATCH: Logan van Beek’s one-handed stunner in Super Smash T20 leaves Ben Stokes in disbelief

Logan van Beek grabbed a phenomenal catch in Super Smash T20.

The outstanding effort of van Beek impressed England's all-rounder Ben Stokes.

Dutch all-rounder Logan van Beek exhibited top-class fielding and pulled off a sensational catch in a Super Smash – New Zealand’s domestic T20 competition – clash at the Basin Reserve on Saturday (January 9).

It all happened in the 10th over of the Northern Knights’ innings bowled by Wellington Firebirds’ captain Michael Bracewell.

Bracewell bowled a tossed up delivery which was guided by Brett Hampton in the cow corner. For once, it looked like the ball would sail over the boundary, but it couldn’t happen due to the lack of timing in the shot.

The white-leather was about to fall in the gap between deep mid-wicket and deep square-leg, but van Beek came flying in to complete a jaw-dropping catch. The 30-year-old managed to time his dive to perfection and caught the ball with one hand at full stretch.

Here is the video:

We have no words 🤯🤯🤯 Logan van Beek with one of 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 catches you'll ever see 😳 He genuinely had no right to take this! #SuperSmashNZ pic.twitter.com/HUAftoHiGj — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 9, 2021

Ben Stokes in disbelief after watching the superb catch

Undoubtedly, the cricketing fraternity was impressed by the unbelievable effort from van Beek. England all-rounder Ben Stokes took to Twitter and reacted on the stunning catch. The English cricketer was in total disbelief after watching an absolute screamer.

Coming back to the match, Wellington posted 185 on the scoreboard, thanks to brilliant innings by opener Fin Allen who smashed 39-ball 75.

In reply, Knights were bundled out for 105 in 15.2 overs, losing the contest by 80 runs. Tim Seifert with a 41-ball 53 was their highest scorer.

The six-team tournament got underway on December 24 in 2020 and will go on till February 13, 2021. Currently, Wellington are the table toppers with four wins in as many games. On the other hand, Knights are at the second last spot with one victory in five matches.