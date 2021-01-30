WATCH: Mitchell Marsh swears at umpire after howler in BBL 10 Qualifier

Mitchell Marsh faced the brunt of poor umpiring at BBL 10 on Saturday.

During to an umpiring howler, Marsh could score only two runs in the match.

Mitchell Marsh lost him cool at the on-field umpire after facing a howler of a decision in the Perth Scorchers’ nine-wicket loss to the Sydney Sixers at Manuka Oval on Saturday.

The Sixers are now in pole position to win back-to-back BBL titles after securing the hosting rights for the big final at the Sydney Cricket Ground but their win in Saturday’s was overshadowed by Marsh swearing at the umpire.

It happened in the 13th over bowled by the Sixers’ left-arm spinner Steve O’ Keefe. Scorchers’ all-rounder Marsh was caught down the leg side even when there was a huge gap between bat and ball. On being subjected to constant appeal, the umpire raised his finger meanwhile Marsh stood his ground in utter disbelief.

“F**king sh*t umpiring,” he shouted and left the field.

Here’s the video:

Marsh’s gesture also drew sharp reaction from former Australia international Ricky Ponting who was on-air commentating.

“He has to be careful, he has to keep his emotions in check,” said Ponting.

Even England all-rounder Ben Stokes was unimpressed with the decision. Stokes, who is currently in India, was watching the game and couldn’t believe what he saw. Just like many others, he too questioned why DRS isn’t available in the ongoing BBL.

“DRS isn’t there to make the umpires look bad. Why on earth aren’t all competitions using it, it’s frustrating to watch something like that happen when it can sooooo easily be fixed,” tweeted Stokes.

Earlier, veteran stumper Adam Gilchrist too raised concerns over the level of umpiring at BBL 10.