WATCH: S. Sreesanth sledges Yashasvi Jaiswal; the young batsman comes up with a perfect response

Sreesanth is playing competitive cricket after a gap of seven years.

The right-handed bowler is representing Kerala in SMAT 2021.

Veteran Indian bowler S Sreesanth, who made a comeback after a seven-year ban, is currently leading Kerala’s pace attack in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2021. So far, Kerala have played two games and won both of them.

In their second match against Mumbai, Sreesanth failed to pick up a wicket, but he did show his vintage avatar by going for a sledge against the Mumbai batsman. His target was a young Mumbaikar Yashasvi Jaiswal, but soon Sreesanth’s move got backfired.

It all happened on the first ball of the 6th over when Sreesanth bowled a length delivery outside the off-stump. Yashasvi failed to connect; seeing this the bowler tried to sledge and gave a classic stare to the batsman.

The attempt of sledging Yashasvi didn’t go down well as on the next delivery, the youngster cleared his front leg and smashed the ball into the stands. If that was not enough, Yashasvi hit another six and a four in the next two deliveries bowled by Sreesanth.

Here is the video:

Yashasvi (40) put together an 88-run stand with opener Aditya Tare (42) as Mumbai posted a massive total of 196.

In reply, Kerala chased down the mighty target in 15.5 overs, thanks to a blistering knock of Mohammed Azharuddeen, who slammed 137 off 54 deliveries at a phenomenal strike-rate of 253.70 with the help of nine fours and 11 maximums.

Apart from Azharuddeen, senior batsman Robin Uthappa scored 33 off 23 balls, while skipper Sanju Samson made 22 off 12 deliveries.