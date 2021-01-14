WATCH: Sophie Devine pauses match to check out a little girl hit by her six in Women’s Super Smash T20

Sophie Devine's heartwarming gesture to a little girl hit on the head goes viral.

Devine scored the fastest hundred in Women's T20 cricket against Otago Sparks on Wednesday.

Sophie Devine, the explosive New Zealand batter, paused the match of Women’s Super Smash T20 to check out on a little girl who was hit on the head by one of her six.

Although the shot was hit with brute force, the girl was thankfully alright. After checking on the young fan, Devine also spent some time with her after the match. The New Zealander even took a picture with her before leaving. This heartwarming gesture by the female cricketer has since then, gone viral with fans calling her a ‘class act’.

Here’s the video:

Sophie Devine is all class 👏🥰 She appeared to strike a young fan in the crowd, as she brought up her record-breaking #SuperSmashNZ century with a maximum 🤕 Shortly afterwards, Devine went to see her, and gave her a few moments she'd NEVER forget 😁 pic.twitter.com/1qKzBHdv4m — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 14, 2021

Devine smashed the fastest century in women’s T20 cricket

In the game, Devine smashed a 36-ball century in her team Wellington Blaze’s big win over Otago Sparks.

Her blazing knock of 108 [9 fours and 9 sixes] ensured Wellington won the match by 10 wickets in just 8.4 overs after Sparks managed to put 128/7 on the board.

“I was really nervous this morning. Whenever you have a bit of an extended break away from the game, you get nervous about (whether) you can come back into it. So it was just (nice) to spend some time in the middle and get a few out of the screws,” Devine was quoted as saying by New Zealand Herald.

“For me, it was just about playing smart cricket – to know where my gaps were, trying to manipulate the field … I felt I knew where they were trying to bowl so if I could manipulate myself around the crease, I could open up areas of the field, so, yeah, I’m pleased with the way it went today.

“Sometimes I can get a little bit carried away … and I get a bit over-eager and play some rash shots so it was nice to stick to some decent cricket shots today and finish the job.”