WWE superstar Triple H compares himself to an Indian legend when asked if he would have been good at cricket

Triple H compared himself to an Indian cricket legend.

Paul Michael Levesque, better known by the ring name Triple H, is a legend in the world of wrestling. Even people who don’t follow WWE know who ‘The Game is’.

Triple H recently featured in an exclusive interview with Sony Sports to promote ‘WWE Superstar Spectacle’ in India. During his conversation with TV presenter Arjun Pandit, Triple H was asked if he would have been good at cricket. The WWE COO claimed that not only would he have been good at this sport but also could have become the next Sachin Tendulkar.

“I like to think I could’ve been pretty good at anything I set my mind to and I’m sure that if I picked one up I could do some damage with a Cricket bat,” Triple H said.

“I mean, not the same kind of damage as a [Sachin] Tendulkar but I surely would’ve tried.”

“Look I don’t know, maybe I would’ve been great at it,” he added. “Maybe I would’ve been the next Tendulkar! Then again, I don’t know, how would he do with a sledgehammer in a ring? We’d have to see.”

Recently, Triple H had heaped praises on Team India for their historic 2-1 triumph Test series triumph over Australia.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the 51-year-old termed Team India’s effort as a ‘WWE-scripted level of comeback.’

“I did follow it but unfortunately did not get to see it in real-time due to to the time difference. India pulling off a WWE-scripted level of comeback and winning is amazing. It’s awesome, so proud of everybody there,” he had said.