Australian Cricket Awards 2021: Complete list of winners

Cricket Australia announced the Australian Cricket Awards 2021.

Pat Cummins named Test cricketer of the year.

The Australian Cricket Awards 2021 has been announced by Cricket Australia (CA) on Saturday. A number of players have been honoured under various categories.

Fast bowler Pat Cummins, who picked up 21 wickets in the Border-Gavaskar series against India, was voted the test player of the year.

Steve Smith was chosen as Men’s cricketer of the year, while Beth Mooney was picked as Women’s cricketer of the year.

Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar was crowned Australia’s Men’s T20I player of the year. Shaun Marsh and Elyse Villani were named as domestic players of the year. Similarly, Will Sutherland and Hannah Darlington were announced as the Don Bradman and Belly Wilson young cricketers of the year.

Johnny Mullagh, Merv Hughes and Lisa Sthalekar were inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame.

Here is the complete list of winners: