BCCI announced India Women’s ODI and T20I squads for home series against South Africa

India women’s cricket team will return to international action for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak as the BCCI has announced the fixtures for their upcoming series against South Africa.

Both teams will play 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana International Stadium in Lucknow from March 7 till March 23.

Experienced campaigners – Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur – will lead the ODI and T20I teams, respectively.

Fast bowler Shikha Pandey, wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia, middle-order batter Veda Krishnamurthy, left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht and all-rounder Anuja Patil have not been included in either of the formats.

The entire contingent for the limited-overs series is currently serving a five-day quarantine in Lucknow. All of them will have to pass two COVID-19 tests during this period before they can resume their training.

Earlier, on Friday, it was confirmed that the contracts of India Women’s head coach WV Raman, along with the rest of the coaching staff, has been renewed.

India Women’s ODI squad:

Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), D. Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wk), Swetha Verma (wk), Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, C. Prathyusha, Monica Patel

India Women’s T20I squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sushma Verma (wk), Nuzhat Parveen (wk), Ayushi Soni, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, C. Prathyusha, Simran Dil Bahadur.