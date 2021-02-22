Chris Gayle names three cricketers he would pick in his T20 XI

Veteran West Indies power-striker Chris Gayle is known for his attacking batting and delightful nature. Gayle is a complete rockstar who never misses providing his fans with a dose of entertainment on and off the field.

The Jamaican superstar recently took part in the ’25 questions show’ on ESPNcricinfo, where he answered many interesting queries.

When Gayle was asked who would be the first person to score a double hundred in T20 cricket, the left-handed batsman took his name without any hesitation. He also revealed that Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore is his favourite ground as he loves to hit sixes there.

During the chat, Gayle was also asked to name the first three players he would pick in his T20 XI. The Caribbean hitter selected two countrymen in the form of Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russell. For the third choice, Gayle went with Indian opener Rohit Sharma.

Speaking about Gayle’s picks, Rohit is the second-highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals, amassing 2773 runs at an average of 32.62. The Mumbaikar is the only batsman to score four centuries in the shortest format. With 5230 runs to his credit at an average of 31.31, the ‘Hitman’ is also the fourth-highest run-scorer Indian Premier League (IPL).

When it comes to Pooran, the left-handed stroke maker has so far played 24 T20I games for West Indies and has scored 361 runs at a strike rate of 124.91. Pooran has also impressed in IPL. He has amassed 521 runs at a strike-rate of 165.39 with two half-tons.

Similarly, Russell is one of the best all-rounders at present in T20 cricket. He has scored 540 runs in T20Is for his nation at an impressive strike rate of 151.26. In the IPL, Russell owns the tournament with the highest strike-rate ever – 182.33 – from 74 matches. He has managed to score 1517 runs with eight fifties and has also picked up 61 scalps.