IND vs ENG: First time in 100 years – Ravichandran Ashwin attains a unique feat in Test cricket

Team India had a perfect start to their second essay with the ball after veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed England opening batsman Rory Burns off the first ball of the innings.

Ashwin came round the wicket and forced the batsman to defend. The ball generated extra bounce, took the edge of Burns’ bat and went straight to Ajinkya Rahane at slips.

With that, Ashwin achieved a unique feat in the red-ball cricket and became the first spinner in more than 100 years to get a wicket off the first ball of an innings.

Before the Tamil Nadu spinner, South African Bert Vogler did the same back in 1907. The first spinner ever to bag a wicket off the first ball of an innings was former England cricketer Bobby Peel in 1888.

Spinners to take a wicket off the first ball of an innings:

Bobby Peel, 1888

Bert Vogler, 1907

Ravichandran Ashwin, 2021

In the first innings, Ashwin had claimed 3/146 when he had dismissed Burns, Ollie Pope and James Anderson. During his spell, Ashwin bowled the first-ever no-ball of his Test career. He had gone more than 20,600 balls before overstepping in the oldest format.

Earlier on Day 4, Ashwin and Washington Sundar helped India to fight back. The pair went on to add 80 runs for the seventh wicket. Ashwin smashed three fours and a six to score 31 off 91 deliveries before Jack Leach removed him.

Ashwin has provided the second breakthrough as well. He removed another English opener Dominic Sibley (16) on the last ball of the 11th over. After 15 overs, England have posted 58/2 with a lead of 299 runs.