IND vs ENG: Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tewatia get maiden call-up as BCCI announce T20I squad

On Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 19-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England.

The BCCI gave maiden call-ups to Mumbai Indians (MI) stars Surya Kumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan in the T20I squad after their remarkable performances in IPL 2020 as well as in the domestic circuit. Interestingly, Ishan was picked in the outfit on the same day he scored 173 runs off 94 balls for Jharkhand in a Vijay Hazare match against Madhya Pradesh.

Apart from Surya and Ishan, all-rounder Rahul Tewatia, who impressed everyone in the previous season of the cash-rich league, has also received a maiden call in the team. Rishabh Pant has returned to the T20I squad after a splendid Test series in Australia.

In the fast-bowling department, veteran paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar made a comeback while Jasprit Bumrah was rested.

Here is India’s T20I squad against England:

Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma (vc), Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar.

All five T20I matches will be played at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. The five-match series starts on March 12.