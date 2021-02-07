IND vs ENG – WATCH: Joe Root takes a one-handed stunner to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane

Joe Root produced a one-handed blinder to send back Ajinkya Rahane.

Root was hailed by Sunil Gavaskar for taking the sublime catch.

On the third day of the ongoing first Test between India and England in Chennai, England skipper Joe Root grabbed a one-handed stunner to dismiss India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane.

It all happened in the 27th over of India’s first innings. Rahane stepped out of his crease to drive a Dominic Bess delivery through the cover region. However, Root, who had no time to move towards the ball, timed his dive to perfection to put on display a praiseworthy effort.

Coming in to bat at No. 5 in the 25th over, Rahane departed after scoring just one run.

Take a bow 🏹

Joe Root’s catch to remove Ajinkya Rahane is a stunner.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/wu115mh1Qy — Raghav Barot (@barot_raghu) February 7, 2021

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar during commentatory hailed the England captain for taking a blinder in the Chennai Test. “Joe Root can do nothing wrong,” Gavaskar said.

Chasing England’s first innings total of 578, India were 257 for 6 in 74 overs at the close of play.

Oh well, now Rahane gives it straight into the hands of Root. India in deep trouble here.#INDvsENG — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) February 7, 2021

With India still trailing by over 300 runs, the hosts are in real danger of being asked to follow on and bat again.

Brief scores: India 257/6 (Rishabh Pant 91, Cheteshwar Pujara 73; Dom Bess 4-55, Jofra Archer 2-52) trail England 578 (Joe Root 218, Dominic Sibley 87; Jasprit Bumrah 3-84) by 321 runs.