IND vs ENG: WATCH – Virat Kohli does a Dale Steyn after R Ashwin sends Joe Root back to the pavilion

Posted On / /

  • Virat Kohli's Dale Steyn like celebration has gone viral on social media.

  • India bundled out England for 112 in their first innings.

IND vs ENG: WATCH – Virat Kohli does a Dale Steyn after R Ashwin sends Joe Root back to the pavilion
Dale Steyn, Virat Kohli (Pic Source: Twitter)

India made a rollicking start in the third Test against England at the renovated Motera Stadium on Wednesday. After the tourists won the toss and opted to bat first, they were bundled out for a paltry 112 in their first innings.

Spin bowling all-rounder Axar Patel bagged his second five-wicket haul and ended with figures of 6/38. Indian captain Virat Kohli was visibly happy with the way things went in home team’s favour on day one. His animated celebration after Joe Root’s dismissal got netizens talking.

It all happened in the 22nd over, when off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin got one to dip on Root from around the wicket. The English skipper made the mistake of hanging back as the ball gripped and turned to hit his front pad. The umpire had no hesitation in his mind to raise the finger.

Root, however, went for the DRS but replays showed the ball would have clipped a fair part of his leg stump. As Ashwin sent Root back to the pavilion, Kohli was all over the moon which was visible in his celebration. The Delhi-born cricketer decided to do the chainsaw celebration which is synonymous with his former RCB teammate Dale Steyn.

The South African bowling great is known to perform this celebration after picking up a wicket and Kohli did the same, showing his aggressive side.

Here’s the video:

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: Video, Virat Kohli

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Posted On / 24 February 2021
Posted On / 24 February 2021
Posted On / 24 February 2021
Posted On / 24 February 2021
Posted On / 24 February 2021
Posted On / 24 February 2021
Posted On / 23 February 2021
Posted On / 23 February 2021
Posted On / 23 February 2021
Posted On / 23 February 2021
Posted On / 23 February 2021
Posted On / 22 February 2021
Posted On / 22 February 2021
Posted On / 22 February 2021
Posted On / 22 February 2021
Posted On / 22 February 2021
Posted On / 22 February 2021
Posted On / 22 February 2021