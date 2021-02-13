IND vs ENG: WATCH – Virat Kohli left stunned after getting out on a duck by Moeen Ali ripper

During the ongoing second Test between India and England, Virat Kohli got out for a duck on the magical delivery from Moeen Ali. The Indian skipper was shell-shocked after his dismissal, and even the umpire had to go upstairs to check whether the ball directly hit the stumps or not.

Later with the review, it became clear that the ball hit the top of the middle stump.

It was only the second time that Kohli had been bowled by an off-spinner in 89 Tests, while all-rounder Moeen savoured the perfect start to his first Test since August 2019.

Here’s the video:

What turn Moeen Ali! Virat Kohli bowled for a duck.#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/G2rhZ6UBCX — Naveed khan نویدخان (@Naveedk07) February 13, 2021

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan joked that the wicket was similar to his dismissal of batting legend Sachin Tendulkar in 2002.

Getting an Indian legend bowled through the gate isn’t that difficult as an off spinner !!! #JustSaying #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 13, 2021

‘The great man is gone’

😳👀 the great man is gone what a delivery that is from Mo🔥 #INDvsENG — Alex Tudor (@alextudorcoach) February 13, 2021

What a delivery from Mo,

Err… oh no..😰 #INDvENG — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) February 13, 2021

God give me the confidence of Virat Kohli, on the verge of reviewing having been clean bowled. #INDvENG — Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) February 13, 2021

After Kohli won the toss and chose to bat, India lost three wickets in the morning session leaving fans disappointed. However, thanks to Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane for holding the fort till Tea with India score reading 189/3.