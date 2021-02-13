IND vs ENG: WATCH – Virat Kohli left stunned after getting out on a duck by Moeen Ali ripper

Posted On / /

  • Virat Kohli was clean bowled for a duck by Moeen Ali in the first innings.

  • The ball drifted, turned and hit the middle stump, leaving Kohli shell-shocked.

IND vs ENG: WATCH – Virat Kohli left stunned after getting out on a duck by Moeen Ali ripper
Virat Kohli clean bowled (Pic Source: Twitter)

During the ongoing second Test between India and England, Virat Kohli got out for a duck on the magical delivery from Moeen Ali. The Indian skipper was shell-shocked after his dismissal, and even the umpire had to go upstairs to check whether the ball directly hit the stumps or not.

Later with the review, it became clear that the ball hit the top of the middle stump.

It was only the second time that Kohli had been bowled by an off-spinner in 89 Tests, while all-rounder Moeen savoured the perfect start to his first Test since August 2019.

Here’s the video:

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan joked that the wicket was similar to his dismissal of batting legend Sachin Tendulkar in 2002.

‘The great man is gone’

After Kohli won the toss and chose to bat, India lost three wickets in the morning session leaving fans disappointed. However, thanks to Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane for holding the fort till Tea with India score reading 189/3.

TAGS: , , , , ,

CATEGORY: Video, Virat Kohli

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Posted On / 13 February 2021
Posted On / 13 February 2021
Posted On / 13 February 2021
Posted On / 13 February 2021
Posted On / 12 February 2021
Posted On / 12 February 2021
Posted On / 12 February 2021
Posted On / 12 February 2021
Posted On / 12 February 2021
Posted On / 12 February 2021
Posted On / 12 February 2021
Posted On / 12 February 2021
Posted On / 11 February 2021
Posted On / 11 February 2021
Posted On / 11 February 2021
Posted On / 11 February 2021
Posted On / 11 February 2021
Posted On / 11 February 2021