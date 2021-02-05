IPL 2021 Auction: 814 Indian and 283 overseas players register for the mini-event on February 18

The 2021 IPL player auction is set to take place in Chennai on 18th of February.

Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc has once again not registered for the auction.

A total of 814 Indian players and 283 overseas players have registered their names for the mini-auction of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The auction is set to start from 3 PM (IST) in Chennai.

The breakdown of the categories of players signed up are as follows:

Capped Indian (21 players)

Capped International (186 players)

Associate (27 players)

Uncapped Indian players who have played at least 1 IPL match (50 players)

Overseas uncapped players who have played at least 1 IPL match (2 players)

Uncapped Indians (743 players)

Uncapped International (68 players)

A total of 61 players could be picked in the auction if all the eight franchises fulfil their maximum quota of 25.

“If every franchise were to have the maximum of 25 players in their squad, 61 players will be taken in the auction (of which up to 22 may be overseas players),” said a media release from BCCI.

The two-times World Cup winner Shanthakumaran Sreesanth is among the 21 Indian capped players who have registered their names for the auction. Sreesanth has returned to domestic cricket after Supreme Court lifted his life ban for spot-fixing in the IPL.

Here’s the remaining purse for all franchises: