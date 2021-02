IPL 2021 Auction: List of players to go under the hammer and their base price

On Thursday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a list of 292 players who will go under the hammer at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Auction. The mini-event will take place in Chennai on February 18.

The bidding process gets underway from 3 pm IST.

Out of 292, 164 are Indian players, 125 are overseas and remaining 3 players are from Associate Nations.

INR 2 crore is the highest base prize that comprises 10 cricketers, including two Indians in the form of Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav. Similarly, 12 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore.

When it comes to the base price of INR 1 crore, 11 players are in this list with Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav being the only two Indian players.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have the highest purse of INR 53.4 crore whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have the least at INR 10.75 crore each.

Here is the complete list of players:

Players with a base price of Rs 2 crore

Harbhajan Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy and Mark Wood.

Players with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore

Alex Hales, Alex Carey, Dawid Malan, Morne Morkel, Gregory Lewis, David Willey, Tom Curran, Shaun Marsh, Adil Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jhye Richardson and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Players with a base price of Rs 1 crore

Hanuma Vihari, Umesh Yadav, Aaron Finch, Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell, Mustafizur Rahman, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Jason Behrendorff, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade.

Other players’ list with their base price

75 Lakh

Chris Morris

Corey Anderson

Darren Bravo

Ben Cutting

Kyle Jamieson

Fabian Allen

Daniel Christian

Liam Livingstone

Tim Southee

Keemo Paul

Fidel Edwards

Mohammad Mahmud Ullah

Sherfane Rutherford

Hilton Cartwright

James Faulkner

50 Lakh

Karun Nair

Shivam Dube

Kusal Perera

Glenn Phillips

Adam Milne

Qais Ahmad

Piyush Chawla

Rahul Sharma

Ish Sodhi

Devon Conway

Martin Guptill

Rovman Powell

Cheteshwar Pujara

Rassie Van Der Dussen

Pawan Negi

Gurkeerat Singh

Varun Aaron

Mitchell McClenaghan

Naveen Ul Haq

Mohit Sharma

Oshane Thomas

Colin De Grandhomme

Thisara Perera

Mohammad Saifuddin

Ben Duckett

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Ben Mcdermott

Sean Abbott

Matt Henry

Chemar Holder

Alzarri Joseph

Obed Mccoy

Wanindu Hasaranga

Karim Janat

Scott Kuggeleijn

James Neesham

Wayne Parnell

Dushmanta Chameera

Beuran Hendricks

Abhimanyu Mithun

Reece Topley

Hardus Viljoen

Neil Wagner

Carlos Brathwaite

Rishi Dhawan

Andile Phehlukwayo

Dasun Shanaka

Isuru Udana

Jacob Duffy

Daryn Dupavillon

Shannon Gabriel

Joel Paris

Blair Tickner

Ravi Bopara

George Linde

Kyle Mayers

Daryl Mitchell

Colin Munro

Dwaine Pretorius

Romario Shepherd

Stuart Binny

Akeal Hosein

Parvez Rasool

David Wiese

Jack Wildermuth

40 Lakh

Riley Meredith

Sandeep Lamichhane

Ali Khan

Brendan Doggett

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Mark Steketee

30 Lakh

Ankit Singh Rajpoot

Jalaj Saxena

Ben Dwarshuis

Chris Green

20 Lakh