IPL 2021: Full list of players unsold at the auction with their base price

The much-awaited players’ auction of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 commended on Thursday (February 18) in Chennai.
All the eight franchises battled out to pick the best players as per their requirements. Out of Several players, who were up for the grabs, many were bought by various teams, while some missed out to attract any buyer.
England’s attacking batsmen Alex Hales and Jason Roy were not picked by any franchise. Similarly, Australian captain, Aaron Finch was also ignored by team owners.
Sheldon Cottrell, who was released by Punjab Kings ahead of the auction, failed to find any buyer in the bidding process. It was expected that Australian sensation Marnus Labuschagne and wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey would gain a lot of attention in the auction, but that did not happen as both the players went unsold.
Here’s the complete list of players unsold at the IPL 2021 auction:
Batsmen (Including wicketkeepers):
|Players
|Base Price
|Alex Hales
|1.5 CR
|Jason Roy
|2 CR
|Evin Lewis
|1 CR
|Aaron Finch
|1 Cr
|Hanuma Vihari
|1 CR
|Glenn Phillips
|50L
|Alex Carey
|1.5 CR
|Kusal Perera
|50 L
|Himanshu Rana
|20 L
|Rahul Gahlaut
|20 L
|Himmat Singh
|20 L
|Vishnu Solanki
|20 L
|Kedar Devdhar
|20 L
|Avi Barot
|20 L
|Rovman Powell
|50 L
|Shaun Marsh
|1.5 CR
|Corey Anderson
|75 L
|Devon Conway
|50 L
|Darren Bravo
|75 L
|Rassie van der Dussen
|50 L
|Martin Guptill
|50 L
|KL Shrijith
|20 L
|Ben McDermott
|50 L
|Matthew Wade
|1 CR
|Siddhesh Lad
|20 L
|Josh Inglis
|20 L
Bowlers
|Players
|Base Price
|Sheldon Cottrell
|1 CR
|Adil Rashid
|1.5 CR
|Rahul Sharma
|50 L
|Ish Sodhi
|2CR
|Qais Ahmad
|50 L
|Mujtaba Yousuf
|20 L
|Ankit Rajpoot
|30 L
|Kuldeep Sen
|20 L
|Tushar Deshpande
|20 L
|Karanveer Singh
|20 L
|Sandeep Lamichhane
|40 L
|Midhun Sudhesan
|20 L
|Tejas Baroka
|20 L
|Varun Aaron
|50 L
|Oshane Thomas
|50 L
|Mohit Sharma
|50 L
|Billy Stanlake
|1 CR
|Mitchell McClenaghan
|50 L
|Jason Behrendorff
|1 CR
|Naveen ul Haq
|50 L
|Ben Dwarshuis
|20 L
|G. Periyasamy
|20 L
|Sean Abbott
|50 L
|Simarjeet Singh
|20 L
|Reece Topley
|50 L
All-rounders
|Players
|Base Price
|Ajit Sheth
|20 L
|Ayush Badoni
|20 L
|Gurkeerat Singh
|50 L
|Marnus Labuschagne
|1 CR
|Karan Sharma
|20 L
|Thisara Perera
|50 L
|Tajinder Dhillon
|20 L
|Prerak Mankad
|20 L
|Scott Kuggeleijn
|50 L
|Wayne Parnell
|50 L
|Chris Green
|30 L
|Isuru Udana
|50 L
|George Linde
|50 L
|Chaitanya Bishnoi
|20 L
|Ajay Dev Goud
|20 L
|Jack Wildermuth
|50 L
|Harsh Tyagi
|20 L
|Gerald Coetzee
|20 L
|Tim David
|20 L
|Pratyush Singh
|20 L