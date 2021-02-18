IPL 2021: Full list of players unsold at the auction with their base price

  • IPL 2021 auction took place in Chennai on February 18.

  • Marnus Labuschagne went unsold at the players' auction.

Jason Roy, Sheldon Cottrell, Aaron Finch (Image Source: Twitter)

The much-awaited players’ auction of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 commended on Thursday (February 18) in Chennai.

All the eight franchises battled out to pick the best players as per their requirements. Out of Several players, who were up for the grabs, many were bought by various teams, while some missed out to attract any buyer.

England’s attacking batsmen Alex Hales and Jason Roy were not picked by any franchise. Similarly, Australian captain, Aaron Finch was also ignored by team owners.

Sheldon Cottrell, who was released by Punjab Kings ahead of the auction, failed to find any buyer in the bidding process. It was expected that Australian sensation Marnus Labuschagne and wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey would gain a lot of attention in the auction, but that did not happen as both the players went unsold.

Here’s the complete list of players unsold at the IPL 2021 auction:

Batsmen (Including wicketkeepers):

PlayersBase Price
Alex Hales1.5 CR
Jason Roy2 CR
Evin Lewis1 CR
Aaron Finch1 Cr
Hanuma Vihari1 CR
Glenn Phillips50L
Alex Carey1.5 CR
Kusal Perera50 L
Himanshu Rana20 L
Rahul Gahlaut20 L
Himmat Singh20 L
Vishnu Solanki20 L
Kedar Devdhar20 L
Avi Barot20 L
Rovman Powell50 L
Shaun Marsh1.5 CR
Corey Anderson75 L
Devon Conway50 L
Darren Bravo75 L
Rassie van der Dussen50 L
Martin Guptill50 L
KL Shrijith20 L
Ben McDermott50 L
Matthew Wade1 CR
Siddhesh Lad20 L
Josh Inglis20 L

Bowlers

PlayersBase Price
Sheldon Cottrell1 CR
Adil Rashid1.5 CR
Rahul Sharma50 L
Ish Sodhi2CR
Qais Ahmad50 L
Mujtaba Yousuf20 L
Ankit Rajpoot30 L
Kuldeep Sen20 L
Tushar Deshpande20 L
Karanveer Singh20 L
Sandeep Lamichhane40 L
Midhun Sudhesan20 L
Tejas Baroka20 L
Varun Aaron50 L
Oshane Thomas50 L
Mohit Sharma50 L
Billy Stanlake1 CR
Mitchell McClenaghan50 L
Jason Behrendorff1 CR
Naveen ul Haq50 L
Ben Dwarshuis20 L
G. Periyasamy20 L
Sean Abbott50 L
Simarjeet Singh20 L
Reece Topley50 L

All-rounders

PlayersBase Price
Ajit Sheth20 L
Ayush Badoni20 L
Gurkeerat Singh50 L
Marnus Labuschagne1 CR
Karan Sharma20 L
Thisara Perera50 L
Tajinder Dhillon20 L
Prerak Mankad20 L
Scott Kuggeleijn50 L
Wayne Parnell50 L
Chris Green30 L
Isuru Udana50 L
George Linde50 L
Chaitanya Bishnoi20 L
Ajay Dev Goud20 L
Jack Wildermuth50 L
Harsh Tyagi20 L
Gerald Coetzee20 L
Tim David20 L
Pratyush Singh20 L

