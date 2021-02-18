IPL 2021: Full list of players unsold at the auction with their base price

The much-awaited players’ auction of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 commended on Thursday (February 18) in Chennai.

All the eight franchises battled out to pick the best players as per their requirements. Out of Several players, who were up for the grabs, many were bought by various teams, while some missed out to attract any buyer.

England’s attacking batsmen Alex Hales and Jason Roy were not picked by any franchise. Similarly, Australian captain, Aaron Finch was also ignored by team owners.

Sheldon Cottrell, who was released by Punjab Kings ahead of the auction, failed to find any buyer in the bidding process. It was expected that Australian sensation Marnus Labuschagne and wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey would gain a lot of attention in the auction, but that did not happen as both the players went unsold.

Here’s the complete list of players unsold at the IPL 2021 auction:

Batsmen (Including wicketkeepers):

Players Base Price Alex Hales 1.5 CR Jason Roy 2 CR Evin Lewis 1 CR Aaron Finch 1 Cr Hanuma Vihari 1 CR Glenn Phillips 50L Alex Carey 1.5 CR Kusal Perera 50 L Himanshu Rana 20 L Rahul Gahlaut 20 L Himmat Singh 20 L Vishnu Solanki 20 L Kedar Devdhar 20 L Avi Barot 20 L Rovman Powell 50 L Shaun Marsh 1.5 CR Corey Anderson 75 L Devon Conway 50 L Darren Bravo 75 L Rassie van der Dussen 50 L Martin Guptill 50 L KL Shrijith 20 L Ben McDermott 50 L Matthew Wade 1 CR Siddhesh Lad 20 L Josh Inglis 20 L

Bowlers

Players Base Price Sheldon Cottrell 1 CR Adil Rashid 1.5 CR Rahul Sharma 50 L Ish Sodhi 2CR Qais Ahmad 50 L Mujtaba Yousuf 20 L Ankit Rajpoot 30 L Kuldeep Sen 20 L Tushar Deshpande 20 L Karanveer Singh 20 L Sandeep Lamichhane 40 L Midhun Sudhesan 20 L Tejas Baroka 20 L Varun Aaron 50 L Oshane Thomas 50 L Mohit Sharma 50 L Billy Stanlake 1 CR Mitchell McClenaghan 50 L Jason Behrendorff 1 CR Naveen ul Haq 50 L Ben Dwarshuis 20 L G. Periyasamy 20 L Sean Abbott 50 L Simarjeet Singh 20 L Reece Topley 50 L

All-rounders