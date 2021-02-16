IPL 2021: Gautam Gambhir picks two all-rounders CSK might target in the mini-auction

The players’ auction of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is just around the corner. Several experts and pundits of the game have started revealing their analysis for various teams concerning the factors they should pay attention to in the upcoming bidding process.

Following the bandwagon, former India opener Gautam Gambhir has put his views on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and said the three-time champions shouldn’t do too many changes for IPL 2021. Gambhir reckoned that CSK have reserved their main players and their Indian batting contingent looks pretty much strong.

“With the experience of Raina, Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, and MS Dhoni, they have got a strong Indian batting line-up,” said Gambhir on Star Sports’ show ‘Cricket Connected’.

Gambhir said that CSK should go without many changes as the upcoming event is a mini-auction, and they should wait for another year to do more modifications in the group.

“This is only an auction for one season. After this season, there’s going to be a bigger auction. So, I don’t think CSK will have an overall revamp,” added Gambhir.

The cricketer-turned-politician stated that Super Kings might go for Krishnappa Gowtham to fill Harbhajan Singh’s shoes, who was recently released by CSK. Gambhir suggested the name of South African all-rounder Chris Morris as Dwayne Bravo’s backup. Further, the former Delhi-opener picked Umesh Yadav as a fast-bowling partner of Deepak Chahar.

“They have got Ravindra Jadeja, they’ve got Dwayne Bravo who has been there for such a long time. They will probably look at someone like K Gowtham as an off-spinner because they have let go of Harbhajan Singh. And a backup of Bravo, because MS believes a lot in all-rounders with the kind of surface they play on,” mentioned the 39-year-old.

“Whether Bravo can play all the games and he’s not getting any younger. And at the same time, an Indian seamer, so it could be Umesh Yadav as well. So, once they have Umesh and Deepak Chahar and then they’ve got a backup, for someone like Dwayne Bravo could be Chris Morris and K Gowtham,” Gambhir added further.