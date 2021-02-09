IPL 2021: Salary of players retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

  • CSK have retained 18 players for IPL 2021.

  • Robin Uthappa has been traded to CSK by Rajasthan Royals.

Three-times IPL champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), have released some of their old guards ahead of the 14th season, thus ensuring they will feature some new faces in the IPL 2021. While captain MS Dhoni, his deputy Suresh Raina and veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo are among those who have been retained, the likes of Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla and Kedar Jadhav have had their associations ended.

The retirement of Aussie legend Shane Watson has also opened up an overseas spot in the CSK camp. Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi and Deepak Chahar are some of the others from the core of the team who have been retained.

Prior to the upcoming mini-auction, the Super Kings have also ended their three-year association with Muthoot Group and roped in Czech automobile manufacturer Škoda as the principal sponsor for the 2021 edition of the cash-rich league. According to the media reports, the deal has been signed and will be made official soon.

Salary of players retained by CSK for IPL 2021:

  1. MS Dhoni – ₹15 crore
  2. Suresh Raina – ₹11 crore
  3. Ravindra Jadeja – ₹7 crore
  4. Dwayne Bravo – ₹6.4 crore
  5. Sam Curran – ₹5.5 crore
  6. Karn Sharma – ₹5 crore
  7. Rohin Uthappa (Traded) – ₹3 crore
  8. Shardul Thakur – ₹2.6 crore
  9. Ambati Rayudu – ₹2.2 crore
  10. Josh Hazlewood – ₹2 crore
  11. Faf du Plessis – ₹1.6 crore
  12. Imran Tahir – ₹1 crore
  13. Deepak Chahar – ₹80 lakh
  14. Lungi Ngidi – ₹50 lakh
  15. Mitchell Santner – ₹50 lakh
  16. KM Asif – ₹40 lakh
  17. Ruturaj Gaikwad – ₹20 lakh
  18. Narayan Jagadeesan – ₹20 lakh
  19. Sai Kishore – ₹20 lakh

