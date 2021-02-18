IPL 2021: Twitter goes mad as RCB buys Glenn Maxwell for whopping 14.25 crore

  • Glenn Maxwell was bought by RCB in IPL 2021 auction.

  • Maxwell was released by Punjab Kings ahead of the mini-even in Chennai.

RCB buys Glenn Maxwell for IPL 2021 (Image Source: Twitter)

The players’ auction of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is currently under progress in Chennai, and Australian superstar Glenn Maxwell has already triggered a bidding war among franchises.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) battled it out to take Maxwell in their team. The Aussie all-rounder had registered for INR 2 Cr base price and finally got sold to RCB for a whopping INR 14.25 Cr.

Despite having his worst IPL campaign last year, the big-hitting Victorian has been picked by RCB because of his scintillating form in the recently-concluded Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21.

Interestingly, a few days before the special event, Maxwell has expressed his desire to join RCB. He had stated that featuring for RCB will help him fulfil his long-time wish to play alongside his idol and former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

