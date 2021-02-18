IPL 2021: Twitter goes mad as RCB buys Glenn Maxwell for whopping 14.25 crore

The players’ auction of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is currently under progress in Chennai, and Australian superstar Glenn Maxwell has already triggered a bidding war among franchises.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) battled it out to take Maxwell in their team. The Aussie all-rounder had registered for INR 2 Cr base price and finally got sold to RCB for a whopping INR 14.25 Cr.
After a battle of the bids between CSK & RCB, Glenn Maxwell is SOLD to @RCBTweets for 14.25 Cr INR 😯🔥💥@Vivo_India #IPLAuction
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 18, 2021
Despite having his worst IPL campaign last year, the big-hitting Victorian has been picked by RCB because of his scintillating form in the recently-concluded Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21.
Interestingly, a few days before the special event, Maxwell has expressed his desire to join RCB. He had stated that featuring for RCB will help him fulfil his long-time wish to play alongside his idol and former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
Glenn Maxwell after IPL Auction #IPLAuction2021 pic.twitter.com/CwqNlWz7QP
— Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) February 18, 2021
Glenn Maxwell in #IPLAuction
2013: 5.3 cr (MI)
2014: 6.0 cr (KXIP)
2018: 9.0 cr (DC)
2020: 10.75 cr (KXIP)
2021: 14.25 cr (RCB)#IPLAuction2021
— Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) February 18, 2021
tfw when you go for $2.5million AUD at the #IPLAuction2021! @Gmaxi_32 is off to RCB! https://t.co/uiXv7T3T8T pic.twitter.com/HQUen4FG7o
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 18, 2021
Glenn Maxwell right now. 📈
Thanks for reducing the @RCBTweets purse. 🙂#IPL2021 | #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/CcbIcy4T47
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 18, 2021
Salary of RCB players for IPL 2021:
Virat Kohli – 17cr.
Glenn Maxwell – 14.25cr.
AB De Villiers – 11.5cr.
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 18, 2021
Stuff that keeps getting more expensive every year:
1. Petrol
2. Diesel
3. Glenn Maxwell#IPLAuction2021
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 18, 2021
For IPL franchises Glenn Maxwell is bitcoin. #IPL
— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) February 18, 2021
Glenn Maxwell after every IPL Auction. pic.twitter.com/RDFoJ3mBC1
— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) February 18, 2021
Has any Australian seen more Indian rupees in his bank account than Glenn Maxwell in the last 5 years? #IPLAuction2021
— Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) February 18, 2021
Rs 14.25 crores (approx US$ 2.00 million) – for Glenn Maxwell.
Not at all bad when you consider he couldn't manage a single six in #IPL2020.#IPLAuction2021
— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 18, 2021
Who knew there was such a demand for Glenn Maxwell. Counting his cash money fam. #IPLAuction2021
— Jelisa Apps (@JelisaApps) February 18, 2021
Glenn Maxwell goes to RCB for 14.25 cr.
Was sold to KXIP for 10.75cr in IPL 2020. #IPLAuction2021
— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) February 18, 2021
Glenn Maxwell to play for RCB in IPL 2021. #IPL2021Auction #cricket pic.twitter.com/yUJiYLN1GH
— CricketTimes.com (@CricketTimesHQ) February 18, 2021
#GlennMaxwell goes to #RCB #IPLAuction2021
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 18, 2021
Glenn Maxwell for 14.25 crore is possibly the most RCB thing yet
— Tim Wigmore (@timwig) February 18, 2021
I really rate Glenn Maxwell as a T20 player. I'm not sure I rate him as much as CSK or RCB though… #IPLAuction
— Michael Wagener (@Mykuhl) February 18, 2021