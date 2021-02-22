NZ vs AUS T20Is: Full schedule, Match timings, Telecast and Live Streaming details

The Australian cricket team is currently in New Zealand to play a five-match T20I series against the hosts. The New Zealand vs Australia 2021 series will run from February 22 to March 7.

Led by Aaron Finch, Australia’s squad includes uncapped Riley Meredith, Josh Phillipe and Tanveer Sangha. While Phillipe is confirmed to make his international debut, the other two players are also expected to get a chance at some point. Mathew Wade, who failed to perform with the bat in the home Test series against India, is likely to open with Finch in T20Is.

Talking of New Zealand, Kane Williamson will lead the home team. The Black Caps squad includes the likes of Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner and other regulars. Finn Allen, who scored 512 runs in Super Smash 2020/21, has been put on standby for veteran opener Martin Guptill.

Squads

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Tim Seifert, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Finn Allen (on standby)

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade, Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, D’Archy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith

Head to Head record

Played: 10 | Australia: 7 | New Zealand: 1 | Tied: 1

Schedule of NZ vs AUS 2021 series

1st T20I: Feb 22, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 11:30 AM IST/ 06:00 AM GMT/ 07:00 PM LOCAL

2nd T20I: Feb 25, University of Otago Oval, Dunedin, 6:30 AM IST/ 01:00 AM GMT / 02:00 PM LOCAL

3rd T20I: Mar 3, Sky Stadium, Wellington, 11:30 AM IST/ 06:00 AM GMT/ 07:00 PM LOCAL

4th T20I: Mar 5, Eden Park, Auckland, 11:30 AM IST/ 06:00 AM GMT/ 07:00 PM LOCAL

5th T20I: Mar 7, Bay Oval, Tauranga, 8:30 AM IST/ 03:00 AM GMT / 04:00 PM LOCAL

Telecast and Live Steaming details