PAK vs SA – WATCH: Aiden Markram takes a brilliant catch at short-leg to dismiss Abid Ali

Aiden Markram took a stunning catch on Day 1 of the Rawalpindi Test.

Babar Azam, Fawad Alam got Pakistan back on track after rapid South Africa start.

On the opening day of the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa in Rawalpindi, South Africa’s Aiden Markram grabbed a stunning catch at short-leg to dismiss Pakistani opener Abid Ali.

It all happened on the penultimate delivery of the 15th over bowled by Anrich Nortje. Abid’s attempt of playing a quicker delivery on the leg-side led to his dismissal.

Opening the batting with Imran Butt, Abid was the third Pakistani batsman to lose his wicket inside the first hour of play after captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat.

Here’s the video:

However, Babar (77 no) and Fawad Alam (42 no) then established an unbeaten 123-run partnership for the fourth wicket to get things back on track for the hosts.

The pair displayed some wonderful shots in the post-lunch session, with Babar racking up 12 fours and Fawad five but rain during Tea stopped them from returning to the field with score reading 145/3.

Brief scores: Pakistan 145/3 (Babar Azam 77 no, Fawad Alam 42 no; Keshav Maharaj 2-51, Anrich Nortje 1-30) vs South Africa.