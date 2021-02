Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021: When and where to watch on TV, online & live streaming details

The sixth season of Pakistan’s cricket carnival, the Pakistan Super League (PSL), will bowl out from today (February 20) with defending champions Karachi Kings set to take on Quetta Gladiators in Karachi.

The 31-day tournament will witness six teams competing with each other in a home and away format before the grand finale in Lahore.

Now, spectators will also return to cricket stadiums in Pakistan for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

PSL 2021: Complete Schedule

At National Stadium, Karachi

Feb 20, Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators

Feb 21, Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi

Feb 21, Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans

Feb 22, Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators

Feb 23, Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans

Feb 24, Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United

Feb 26, Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans

Feb 26, Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United

Feb 27, Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans

Feb 27, Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United

Feb 28, Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars

Mar 1, Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators

Mar 3, Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi

Mar 3, Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans

Mar 3, Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United

Mar 5, Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings

Mar 6, Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators

Mar 6, Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars

Mar 7, Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators

Mar 7, Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings

At Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore

Mar 10, Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings

Mar 11, Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars

Mar 12, Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi

Mar 12, Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars

Mar 13, Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings

Mar 13, Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United

Mar 14, Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi

Mar 14, Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings

Mar 15, Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi

Mar 16, Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars

Mar 18, Qualifier (1 vs 2)

Mar 19, Eliminator 1 (3 vs 4)

Mar 20, Qualifier 2 (Loser of Qualifier vs Winner of Eliminator 1)

Mar 22, Final

Broadcast and Live streaming details