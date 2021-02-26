R Vinay Kumar and Yusuf Pathan announce retirement from all forms of cricket

On Friday (February 26), India’s veteran pacer and domestic star R Vinay Kumar announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. He shared the news with his fans and followers on social media through an emotional post.

“For me, cricket is not just a game, it’s a way of living. It has taught me many things, the ups and downs, the successes and failures, the good days and the bad days – all of this has made me a better person,” Vinay Kumar said in a statement.

“I am very proud of all the experiences that I have had as a cricketer.

“Today, the “Davangere Express” after running for 25 years and passing so many stations of cricketing life, has finally arrived at the station called retirement. It is not an easy decision to make, however, there comes a time in every sportsperson’s where one has to call it a day.”

“I have been fortunate enough to represent my country at the highest level and give it all I had to this beautiful game. My journey has been filled with many moments that I will cherish lifelong. I came to Bangalore from Davangere to pursue my dreams. I am very grateful to Karnataka State Cricket Association for giving me the opportunity to represent the state team. From here I went on to play for India and represented the nation in all the formats of the game,” Vinay added.

Thankyou all for your love and support throughout my career. Today I hang up my boots. 🙏🙏❤️ #ProudIndian pic.twitter.com/ht0THqWTdP — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) February 26, 2021

The Karnataka seamer represented India in 1 Test, 31 ODIs and 9 T20Is, where he picked up 49 wickets.

Soon after Vinay Kumar announced his retirement, all-rounder Yusuf Pathan also bid farewell to his professional career. Pathan took to Twitter to issue a heartfelt statement.

“I thank my family, friends, fans, teams, coaches and the whole country wholeheartedly for all the support and love. #retirement,” wrote Pathan.

“I still remember the day when I wore the India jersey for the first time. I didn’t only wear the jersey that day, but I took upon my family’s, coach’s, friends’, the whole country’s and my own expectations on my shoulders as well. Since my childhood, my life has revolved only around cricket. I played at international level, domestic level and in the IPL in my career,” he said in a statement.

“But today is a bit different. There is no World Cup or IPL final today but it is equally important. The time has come today for me to put a full stop to this innings of my life. I officially announce retirement from all forms of game. I thank my family, friends, fans, teams, coaches and the whole country wholeheartedly for all the support and love. I am sure you will continue to encourage me in future as well,” he added.

“Winning two World Cups for India and lifting Sachin Tendulkar on my shoulders were some of the best moments of my career. I made my international debut under MS Dhoni, IPL debut under Shane Warne, Ranji debut under Jacob Martin and would like to thank them for believing in me. I thank Gautam Gambhir with whom at KKR, we won IPL trophy twice. I would also like thank my brother and backbone Irfan Pathan who was always there for me during the highs and lows of my career. Last but not the least, I would like to thank the BCCI & BCA for giving me the opportunity to play for my country and state,” the 38-year-old further wrote.

“Nothing can keep me away from cricket and my passion for the sport will remain the same. I will continue to entertain everyone even in future,” he concluded.

I thank my family, friends, fans, teams, coaches and the whole country wholeheartedly for all the support and love. #retirement pic.twitter.com/usOzxer9CE — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) February 26, 2021

Yusuf, who was a member of the 2007 and 2011 World Cup-winning teams, last represented India in a T20 international against South Africa in 2012.