Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia gets engaged to Riddhi Pannu

Rahul Tewatia has started the new innings of his life.

Tewatia was one of the star performers for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020.

Rahul Tewatia shot to fame in IPL 2020 after his heroics in Sharjah, where he hit five sixes in Sheldon Cottrell’s over and helped Rajasthan Royals (RR) to chase down a record total of 224 against Kings XI Punjab.

And now, Tewatia has moved on to yet another important event in his life. The 27-year-old got engaged to Riddhi Paddhu in a private ceremony which took place at his home town in Haryana on Wednesday (February 3).

The function was attended by the couple’s close friends and family members, and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Nitish Rana was also present at the venue on the big day, alongside his wife Saachi Marwah.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star and former India international Suresh Raina too congratulated Tewatia on Twitter. “Congratulations brother,” Raina wrote.

Congratulations brother ❤️✅☝️ — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) February 4, 2021

Well, Tewatia was retained by RR ahead of the 2021 edition of the IPL. He was in scintillating form last season and clubbed 255 runs at an average 42.50. He scored these runs at a strike rate of nearly 140 to stamp his authority in the world’s biggest T20 tournament. The southpaw also scalped 10 wickets at an economy rate of 7.09 runs per over.