Ravichandran Ashwin becomes fastest Indian to pick 400 wickets in Test cricket

Posted On / /

  • Ravichandran Ashwin completed his 400 wickets on Day 2 of third Test against England.

  • Ashwin became the second-fastest to achieve the feat in Test cricket.

Ravichandran Ashwin becomes fastest Indian to pick 400 wickets in Test cricket
Ravichandran Ashwin becomes fastest Indian to take 400 wickets in Test cricket (Image Source: @BCCI)

India’s veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin etched his name in record books on Day 2 of the third Test against England at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Chennai-lad registered his 400th Test wicket by dismissing English speedster Jofra Archer for a two-ball duck. Ashwin reached the milestone in the 24th over of England’s second innings.

Ashwin has now become the fourth Indian and sixteenth bowler overall to enter the 400-wicket club in the longest format.

Most Test wickets for India:

  • 619 – Anil Kumble
  • 434 – Kapil Dev
  • 417 – Harbhajan Singh
  • 400 – Ravichandran Ashwin*

The Tamil Nadu spinner achieved the landmark in his 77th Test and became the fastest Indian to do so. Overall, Ashwin is the second-fastest bowler in the history of Test cricket to take 400 wickets after legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan.

Fastest to 400 Test wickets:

  • 72 matches – Muttiah Muralitharan
  • 77 matches – Ravichandran Ashwin*
  • 80 matches – Richard Hadlee
  • 80 matches – Dale Steyn
  • 84 matches – Rangana Herath

On the second day of the third Test, Ashwin bowled 15 overs and picked up four wickets. He dismissed Ben Stokes (25), Ollie Pope (12), Archer (0), and Jack Leach (9).

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: Ravichandran Ashwin

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Posted On / 25 February 2021
Posted On / 25 February 2021
Posted On / 25 February 2021
Posted On / 25 February 2021
Posted On / 25 February 2021
Posted On / 24 February 2021
Posted On / 24 February 2021
Posted On / 24 February 2021
Posted On / 24 February 2021
Posted On / 24 February 2021
Posted On / 24 February 2021
Posted On / 24 February 2021
Posted On / 24 February 2021
Posted On / 23 February 2021
Posted On / 23 February 2021
Posted On / 23 February 2021
Posted On / 23 February 2021
Posted On / 23 February 2021