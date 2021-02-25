Ravichandran Ashwin becomes fastest Indian to pick 400 wickets in Test cricket

India’s veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin etched his name in record books on Day 2 of the third Test against England at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Chennai-lad registered his 400th Test wicket by dismissing English speedster Jofra Archer for a two-ball duck. Ashwin reached the milestone in the 24th over of England’s second innings.

Ashwin has now become the fourth Indian and sixteenth bowler overall to enter the 400-wicket club in the longest format.

Most Test wickets for India:

619 – Anil Kumble

The Tamil Nadu spinner achieved the landmark in his 77th Test and became the fastest Indian to do so. Overall, Ashwin is the second-fastest bowler in the history of Test cricket to take 400 wickets after legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan.

Fastest to 400 Test wickets:

72 matches – Muttiah Muralitharan

77 matches – Ravichandran Ashwin*

80 matches – Richard Hadlee

80 matches – Dale Steyn

84 matches – Rangana Herath

On the second day of the third Test, Ashwin bowled 15 overs and picked up four wickets. He dismissed Ben Stokes (25), Ollie Pope (12), Archer (0), and Jack Leach (9).