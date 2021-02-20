Sara Tendulkar shares a heartwarming message after brother Arjun bags maiden IPL contract

Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, was the final cricketer to be picked in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auctions held on Thursday (February 18) in Chennai.

The 21-year-old was roped in by Mumbai Indians (MI) for his base price of INR 20 lakhs. During IPL 2020 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Arjun was spotted with the Mumbai Indians unit as a net bowler.

Arjun’s selection in the Mumbai-based franchise attracted a lot of attention on social media. Many fans raised eyebrows at Arjun’s selection and reckoned MI bought him due to his surname.

However, Arjun’s sister Sara Tendulkar reacted to the development and sent out a special message for her brother. Sara took to Instagram and expressed her feelings.

“Nobody can take this achievement away from you. It is yours,” Sara wrote on her Instagram story.

Interestingly, Arjun’s father, Sachin, also played for MI and led the franchise in the initial few seasons. Commenting on Arjun’s selection, head coach Mahela Jayawardene said they picked the young all-rounder based on skills only.

“We’ve looked at it purely on a skill basis. I mean, there is going to be a big tag on his head because of Sachin. But luckily, he’s a bowler, not a batsman. So I think Sachin will be very proud if he could bowl like Arjun. I think it’s going to be a learning process for Arjun. He just started playing for Mumbai, and now the franchise. He will learn the ropes; he will evolve. He’s still young. A very focused young man,” Jayawardene said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Jayawardene also asserted that they would back Arjun instead of putting pressure on the youngster.

“We have to give him time and hopefully not put a lot of pressure on him either. Just let him evolve and work his way up, and that’s what we’re there to help him to do,” he added.