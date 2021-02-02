Sunil Narine and wife Anjellia become parents of a baby boy

Sunil Narine and his wife welcome a baby boy to their family.

Narine is currently in Abu Dhabi for the 2021 T10 League

West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine and his wife Anjellia on Monday announced the birth of their first child.

Narine also posted a photo of the baby boy on his official Instagram handle.

“You fill a place in our heart that we never knew was empty, we have seen all of God’s goodness and grace in one tiny face. We love you unconditionally – Dad & Mom,” he captioned the image.

Narine has been one of the veterans of the IPL franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The right-hander has been with the two-time IPL champions since 2012 and has bagged 127 wickets and scored 892 runs in 120 matches.

Notably, Narine plays for Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) where his side have won four titles.

Currently, the 32-year-old is in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) plying his trade for the Deccan Gladiators in the ongoing T10 league.