Suresh Raina, R Ashwin and others congratulate Tamil Nadu on winning Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

Dinesh Karthik-led Tamil Nadu defeated Baroda to win the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

TN are now the joint-highest in the honours list, joining Baroda, Karnataka and Gujarat with two titles each.

Tamil Nadu clinched the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Sunday when they defeated Baroda by 7 wickets in a one-sided final. After restricting Baroda to 120/9 in 20 overs, Tamil Nadu successfully chased the target with 12 balls to spare.

The Southern state has won both of its SMAT titles under the captaincy of Dinesh Karthik and lost by just one run against Karnataka in the 2019-20 final.

After opting to bowl first, Tamil Nadu spinners reduced Baroda to 36/6 in 8.5 overs, with Manimaran Siddarth, who was playing his first game of the season, taking three wickets in his opening spell.

However, Vishnu Solanki (49) and Atit Sheth (29) then steered Baroda out of hot water, while Bhargav Bhatt (12 not out off 5) played a handy cameo to take his side’s total above the 100-run mark.

In the chase, TN started cautiously but a low target allowed their batsmen to bide time on the crease, eventually chasing the score in 18 overs.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Congratulations @TNCACricket on winning #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy. It has been a great tournament. Amazing to see so many youngsters contributing in the game in such high spirits. Well done! #TamilNadu — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 31, 2021

Tamil Nadu Champions!! 2nd title in the bag for @TNCACricket !! 👏👏👏 #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 31, 2021

Congratulations @DineshKarthik , D. VASU and @TNCACricket for lifting the #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy for the 2020/21. played excellent cricket through out. The tournament. . Kudos to @BCCI for organizing it in such an exemplary manner amidst this pandemic — R SRIDHAR (@coach_rsridhar) January 31, 2021

Quite incredible that two title wins 13 years apart come under the same captain! @DineshKarthik #TNCA #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 31, 2021

From a one run loss to a dream run like a boss. Congratulations @TNCACricket. #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy pic.twitter.com/P33EDMWXsR — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) January 31, 2021

#TamilNadu win by 7 wickets against #Baroda and are the new champions as they lift the #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy . Well done @DineshKarthik and his men for the convincing win. — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) January 31, 2021

In the end it was quite an easy win ! Congratulations @TNCACricket ! Well deserved ! One set of Men in yellow have done it , now waiting for the other set ! #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy #TNvBDA #IPL2021 #CSK — Vijayakarthikeyan K (@Vijaykarthikeyn) January 31, 2021

Congrats buddy @DineshKarthik — Niall John O Brien (@niallnobiobrien) January 31, 2021