Suresh Raina, R Ashwin and others congratulate Tamil Nadu on winning Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Winner - Tamil Nadu [Photo Source: Twitter]

  • Dinesh Karthik-led Tamil Nadu defeated Baroda to win the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

  • TN are now the joint-highest in the honours list, joining Baroda, Karnataka and Gujarat with two titles each.

Tamil Nadu clinched the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Sunday when they defeated Baroda by 7 wickets in a one-sided final. After restricting Baroda to 120/9 in 20 overs, Tamil Nadu successfully chased the target with 12 balls to spare.

The Southern state has won both of its SMAT titles under the captaincy of Dinesh Karthik and lost by just one run against Karnataka in the 2019-20 final.

After opting to bowl first, Tamil Nadu spinners reduced Baroda to 36/6 in 8.5 overs, with Manimaran Siddarth, who was playing his first game of the season, taking three wickets in his opening spell.

However, Vishnu Solanki (49) and Atit Sheth (29) then steered Baroda out of hot water, while Bhargav Bhatt (12 not out off 5) played a handy cameo to take his side’s total above the 100-run mark.

In the chase, TN started cautiously but a low target allowed their batsmen to bide time on the crease, eventually chasing the score in 18 overs.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

