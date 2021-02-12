Taapsee Pannu slams a publication for calling Mithali Raj ‘former’ India cricketer

  • Taapsee Pannu is working on Mitali Raj's biopic.

  • Mithali is currently the India Women's ODI cricket team captain.

Taapsee Pannu, Mithali Raj (Image Source: Twitter)

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has lambasted a publication after it made a blunder while referring to veteran Indian women’s cricketer Mithali Raj.

Taapsee, who is playing the lead role in the biographical film based on the life of Mithali, was not impressed with the publication after they stated the India women cricket team captain as a ‘former’ Team India cricketer.

Taapsee took to Twitter and slammed the publication for making the silly mistake. She pointed out that Mithali is still the women’s cricket team captain and will play the upcoming World Cup.

Taapsee also wrote that this very lack of awareness about women in sports is precisely why biopics of women sports personalities should be made.

“You do realise she is still the captain of the Indian women’s cricket team that’s going for the upcoming World Cup. Exactly the reason why this film NEEDS TO BE MADE! ‘Former’!!! #ShabaashMithu” tweeted Taapsee.

(Image Source: Twitter)

Taapsee has been working hard on her upcoming film Shabaash Mithu – the biopic of Mithali. She keeps updating the fans concerning her preparation for the movie by sharing several pictures from her practice sessions.

Speaking about Mithali, she is currently the highest run-getter in Women’s ODIs. The right-handed batter has so far amassed 6888 runs in the 50-over format from 209 matches at a sensational average of 50.64. Mithali has seven centuries and 53 fifties to her credit in ODIs.

Mithali is the only Indian captain (male or female) to have led the team in two different ODI World Cup finals (2005 and 2017). She will be hoping to win her first-ever World Cup when she leads Team India in the ODI World Cup next year.

