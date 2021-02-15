IND vs ENG: Twitter erupts after Ravichandran Ashwin slams his fifth Test hundred, reaches unique milestone

Ravichandran Ashwin has been India’s star with both bat and ball during the ongoing second Test against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The local boy first demolished tourists’ batting unit, picking up five wickets as they were bowled out for a paltry 134 in reply to India’s first innings total of 329.

In the second essay, Ashwin walked in to bat with India reeling at 106/6 and stitched a 96-run partnership with captain Virat Kohli, who was given out LBW on 62.

Batting with the tail, Ashwin raced away to register his fifth Test century, before being castled by fast bowler Ollie Stone.

With the hundred, the Tamil Nadu lad has now scored a century and taken a five-wicket haul in a Test match thrice in his career. He is now only behind former England captain Ian Botham, who’s achieved this feat five times.

On a pitch that has been criticised for being a minefield, Ashwin showed that with right technique and temperament, batsmen could shine, as he hit 13 fours and a six against the English bowling attack.

With the help of Ashwin’s heroics, India set England a target of 482 to win the contest as the hosts look to level the four-match series.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Chepauk applauds you, the country applauds you 👏 Ashwin, what an all round performance! @ashwinravi99 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 15, 2021

Ruthless performance by @ashwinravi99 !!! India have so many more skilled players for these conditions .. High class .. #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 15, 2021

They – Pitch is naat good for batting,nno way can bat on thees. Ashwin- pic.twitter.com/QnEYBkrQbO — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 15, 2021

A 5-wicket haul followed by an excellent 💯 for the 3rd time in a Test! The magnificent @ashwinravi99 has brought up his 5th Test century and his first in Chennai. What a game is the local hero having. 🤩💪🏾 #TeamIndia #INDvENG @Paytm pic.twitter.com/dUni7KkLYc — BCCI (@BCCI) February 15, 2021

Great things never come from comfort zone and this is great knock from @ashwinravi99 Also showed it’s going to be hard batting on this pitch but hard does not mean impossible. Nothing but RESPECT Ash🙏 #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/1S2Wdiv83Y — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 15, 2021

Class 100 👏👏👏 Simply outstanding @ashwinravi99 take a bow 🙇‍♂️.. showing everyone how to bat and bowl on this track.. well done @BCCI @StarSportsIndia #INDvsENG — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 15, 2021

Well, this is pretty special.

Ruthless from India.

Wonderful cricket.#Ashwin pic.twitter.com/WbXZFl4JqD — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) February 15, 2021

What an outstanding performance from @ashwinravi99 . The fifer followed by a brilliant hundred in the second innings . Top class 🙌🏻 — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) February 15, 2021

Century and a 5-for by Indians in the same Test match: R Ashwin – 3 times

All other Indians – 2 times (Mankad in 1952 & Umrigar in 1962)#INDvsENG — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) February 15, 2021

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿: it’s a bad pitch

🇮🇳: ‘Ravichandran Ashwin scores a ton’ 🔥#INDvENG — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) February 15, 2021

Wonderful from Ashwin. I was beginning to fear that the batsman in him was getting lost. On a difficult track, this century is a gem. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 15, 2021

As much as I enjoyed Ashwin’s knock, I loved Sirajs beaming smile,fist pumps and celebrations when @ashwinravi99 got to his 100. Here is a man who puts others before self. I hope that character trait is backed as much as much as every other skill set he possesses #absolutegem — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 15, 2021

Well played Chennai’s Super King !! Brilliant 100 from Ravi Ashwin … — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) February 15, 2021

How good is #ashwin. Making batting look so easy on a tough surface. One real spl player. Chennai boy giving the Chennai crowd all the entertainment #INDvsENG #bcci — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) February 15, 2021

What a performer @ashwinravi99 wheather it's bat or bowl you are a genius #indvseng — Naman Ojha (@namanojha35) February 15, 2021