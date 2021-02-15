IND vs ENG: Twitter erupts after Ravichandran Ashwin slams his fifth Test hundred, reaches unique milestone

Posted On / /

  • Ravichandran Ashwin hit a century on Day 3 in the second Test against England.

  • It was the third instance of Ashwin scoring a century and taking a five-wicket haul in the same match.

IND vs ENG: Twitter erupts after Ravichandran Ashwin slams his fifth Test hundred, reaches unique milestone
Ravichandran Ashwin (Pic Source: Twitter)

Ravichandran Ashwin has been India’s star with both bat and ball during the ongoing second Test against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The local boy first demolished tourists’ batting unit, picking up five wickets as they were bowled out for a paltry 134 in reply to India’s first innings total of 329.

In the second essay, Ashwin walked in to bat with India reeling at 106/6 and stitched a 96-run partnership with captain Virat Kohli, who was given out LBW on 62.

Batting with the tail, Ashwin raced away to register his fifth Test century, before being castled by fast bowler Ollie Stone.

With the hundred, the Tamil Nadu lad has now scored a century and taken a five-wicket haul in a Test match thrice in his career. He is now only behind former England captain Ian Botham, who’s achieved this feat five times.

On a pitch that has been criticised for being a minefield, Ashwin showed that with right technique and temperament, batsmen could shine, as he hit 13 fours and a six against the English bowling attack.

With the help of Ashwin’s heroics, India set England a target of 482 to win the contest as the hosts look to level the four-match series.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: Ravichandran Ashwin, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Posted On / 15 February 2021
Posted On / 15 February 2021
Posted On / 15 February 2021
Posted On / 15 February 2021
Posted On / 15 February 2021
Posted On / 15 February 2021
Posted On / 14 February 2021
Posted On / 14 February 2021
Posted On / 14 February 2021
Posted On / 14 February 2021
Posted On / 14 February 2021
Posted On / 14 February 2021
Posted On / 14 February 2021
Posted On / 14 February 2021
Posted On / 14 February 2021
Posted On / 13 February 2021
Posted On / 13 February 2021
Posted On / 13 February 2021