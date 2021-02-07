Twitter erupts as Kyle Mayers guides West Indies to a record win over Bangladesh

Kyle Mayers' double ton gave nightmares to Bangladesh.

The Men in Mahroon did the unthinkable in the final session of the final day's play.

Debutant Kyle Mayers’ maiden double century powered West Indies to an impressive three-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Sunday. The middle-order batsman remained unbeaten on 210 after facing 310 deliveries.

Meanwhile, this is the highest successful chase in Asia in the history of Test cricket.

Chasing a mammoth 395 to take 1-0 lead in the two-match series, the visitors seemed to be in a spot of bother by losing their top-order inside the three-figure mark. The middle-order duo of Mayers and Nkrumah Bonner then added 116 runs for the fourth-wicket partnership before the latter was dismissed for 86.

The Kraigg Brathwaite-led side did lose a couple of wickets after Boner’s dismissal but the 28-year-old Mayers kept fighting on from the other end as he took the Bangladesh bowlers to the cleaners. In the end, his efforts paid off as the Men in Maroon did the unthinkable in the final session of play.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Kyle Mayers … Remember the name !!! 4th innings 210no on debut to win the game … 🙌🙌🙌 #BANvWI — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 7, 2021

West Indies. Unbelievable.

One of the greatest chases. 210 on debut for Mayers.

Beating Bangladesh on their home ground chasing 395. Wow West Indies. Looks like a year where

Away teams will dominate.#BANvWI pic.twitter.com/IA0Z2GC5yn — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 7, 2021

💯 💯 Double Dapps 👊🏾 — Carlos Brathwaite (@TridentSportsX) February 7, 2021

Take a bow KYLE MAYERS! 🗣👏🏽 — Shai Hope (@shaidhope) February 7, 2021

West Indies has pulled off one of the greatest test wins ever. — अंकित जैन (@indiantweeter) February 7, 2021

West Indies have created the history, Kyle Mayers has created the history. West Indies chased down 395 against Bangladesh, this is now the highest ever total successfully chased down in Asia. Mayers an absolute star, it's only the 2nd double century in 4th innings in a win Test. pic.twitter.com/rZtub3ZqRp — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 7, 2021

🔸Fifth-highest score on Test debut 🔸Second-highest by a West Indies player 🔸Only the sixth batsman ever to score a fourth-innings Test double ton Take a bow, Kyle Mayers 🌟#BANvWI pic.twitter.com/scirmxoJWr — ICC (@ICC) February 7, 2021

Highest successful Test run chases: 418 West Indies v AUS St John's 2003

414 South Africa v AUS WACA 2008

404 Australia v ENG Leeds 1948

403 India v WI Port of Spain 1976

395 West Indies v BAN Chattogram 2021 Highest by any team in Asia #BANvWI — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) February 7, 2021

Kyle Mayers, The hero. 28-years-old, making his debut, chasing 395 runs in 4th innings in Bangladesh and scored unbeaten 210 runs from 310 balls including 20 fours and 7 sixes. The Greatest debut ever in cricket history. pic.twitter.com/1hoIAVknzE — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 7, 2021

West Indies produce the highest ever run chase in Asia with a decimated squad… West Indies win by 3 wickets TAKE A BOW ALL OF YOU — Caribbean Cricket Podcast (@CaribCricket) February 7, 2021

With a host of first-choice players out, including their captain, three Test debutants, a 171-run first innings deficit and chasing 395 to win, one of the West Indies's greatest Test victories ever. Kyle Mayers with 210 not out in the chase on debut — Tim Wigmore (@timwig) February 7, 2021

What’s with depleted teams pulling off unprecedented away Test wins? West Indies, missing several first-choice players, including their captain, have just beaten Bangladesh by chasing 395. And a debutant is the hero with 210*! Tremendous win @windiescricket #BANvWI #KyleMayers — Jamie Alter (@alter_jamie) February 7, 2021