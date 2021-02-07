Twitter erupts as Kyle Mayers guides West Indies to a record win over Bangladesh

Kyle Mayers (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • Kyle Mayers' double ton gave nightmares to Bangladesh.

  • The Men in Mahroon did the unthinkable in the final session of the final day's play.

Debutant Kyle Mayers’ maiden double century powered West Indies to an impressive three-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Sunday. The middle-order batsman remained unbeaten on 210 after facing 310 deliveries.

Meanwhile, this is the highest successful chase in Asia in the history of Test cricket.

Chasing a mammoth 395 to take 1-0 lead in the two-match series, the visitors seemed to be in a spot of bother by losing their top-order inside the three-figure mark. The middle-order duo of Mayers and Nkrumah Bonner then added 116 runs for the fourth-wicket partnership before the latter was dismissed for 86.

The Kraigg Brathwaite-led side did lose a couple of wickets after Boner’s dismissal but the 28-year-old Mayers kept fighting on from the other end as he took the Bangladesh bowlers to the cleaners. In the end, his efforts paid off as the Men in Maroon did the unthinkable in the final session of play.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

