Twitter reactions: Devon Conway’s unbeaten 99 inspire New Zealand to a comprehensive win over Australia

  • New Zealand defeated Australia in the first T20I.

  • Devon Conway scored a brilliant 99 not out off 59 balls.

Devon Conway (Image Source: Twitter)

New Zealand defeated Australia by 53 runs in the first T20I of the five-match series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Devon Conway was the main hero for the hosts, scoring an unbeaten 99 off 59 deliveries, barely missing the chance for a last-ball hundred as New Zealand posted 184/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

In reply, the visitors’ top order collapsed as Australia were bundled out for 131 in 17.3 overs. Out-of-form captain Aaron Finch (1), debutant Josh Philippe (2), wicket-keeper batsman Matthew Wade (12) and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (1) were all dismissed in the first five overs.

Kiwi pacers Trent Boult (2/22) and Tim Southee (2/10) ran through Australia’s batting unit, leaving them at 19/4. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh (45) made his top score in the shortest format, while Ashton Agar contributed with 23 runs. However, it wasn’t enough to take their side over the finish line.

Earlier, the home side were also in deep trouble after losing their three wickets for 19 in four overs. Then, Conway and Glenn Phillips (30) steadied the ship and added a crucial 74-run stand for the fourth wicket before Marcus Stoinis (1/17) removed Phillips.

On the other hand, Conway kept on scoring runs from the other end to make sure Black Caps crosses the 180-run benchmark. He smashed 10 fours and three sixes in his scintillating knock.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

