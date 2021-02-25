Twitter reactions: England captain Joe Root picks his maiden fifer as India suffers middle-order collapse

When Team India began Day 2 of the ongoing third Test match at 99/3, they would have sensed a chance to put England on the backfoot at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, as soon as the hosts lost opener Rohit Sharma (66) and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (7), the remaining Indian batting unit fell like a pack of cards.

England skipper Joe Root completely dismantled the hosts and ended up registering a five-wicket haul for just 8 runs in 6.2 overs. Root dismissed Rishabh Pant (1), Washington Sundar (0), Axar Patel (0), Ravichandran Ashwin (17) and Jasprit Bumrah (1) to claim his first-ever fifer in the longest format.

In response to England’s 112, the hosts were bundled out for 145 in 53.2 overs. Apart from Root, left-arm spinner Jack Leach bagged four scalps for 54 in 20 overs. Right-arm pacer Jofra Archer also got one wicket in form of Shubman Gill.

Cheapest five-wicket haul in Tests (spinners):

5/8 – Joe Root vs India, Ahmedabad 2020/21

– Joe Root vs India, Ahmedabad 2020/21 5/9 – Tim May vs West Indies, Adelaide 1992/93

– Tim May vs West Indies, Adelaide 1992/93 6/9 – Michael Clarke v India, Mumbai 2004/05

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Anything Ashwin can do Joe Root can do better… #INDvsENG — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) February 25, 2021

Since the Port Elizabeth Test early last year, Joe Root averages 20.8 with the ball. #INDvENG — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) February 25, 2021

Incredible session. Still can’t believe what happened. England well and truly back in the game. #INDvENG @StarSportsIndia — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 25, 2021

India's last two innings against the pink ball: 181-20#INDvENG — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) February 25, 2021

This Test is moving towards another Rishabh Pant 4th innings classic! #IndvsEng — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) February 25, 2021

5 for 8 @hrooto1 shameful 😂😂🏏🏏

What a Test match xx — Ryan Sidebottom 💙 (@RyanSidebottom) February 25, 2021

Joe Root. Unplayable. — Felix White (@felixwhite) February 25, 2021

Indian batsman can’t play off spinners from Yorkshire !! 😜 #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 25, 2021

This could genuinely be over today. — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) February 25, 2021

Who would have imagined this! The pink ball has found a new ally in a pitch that is turning without crumbling. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 25, 2021

Test cricket really is the most ludicrous sport, which is probably why I love it. Long may it live. Longer than this match will last, anyway. #INDvENG — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) February 25, 2021

Very unprofessional from Root. Picked up 5 wickets. Leach isn't even the best spinner in the team, despite being only full-time spinner. Must be in self-doubt. #INDvENG — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) February 25, 2021

Joe Root has 740 runs & 8 wickets in 2021 in Tests with 2 double hundreds, 1 hundred, 1 five-wicket haul. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 25, 2021

Not sure how often if ever @root66 dreamt of walking his team off the field while holding the ball up #IndvEng pic.twitter.com/LrgZ3GJki7 — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) February 25, 2021

5 – Joe Root claimed figures of 5/8; the fewest runs conceded in a Test five-wicket haul for England since 1924 (AER Gilligan's 6/7 v SA). Impact. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/LUefgKIngn — OptaJim (@OptaJim) February 25, 2021

Crawley and Rohit: 119 for 2.

Numbers 2 to 11: 127 for 18.

The second lowest first-innings aggregate by numbers 2-11 in Test history. Lowest was 98, A v E, SCG Feb 1888. #INDvENG — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) February 25, 2021

It makes perfect sense for Joe Root, playing his 162nd first class match, to take his first five wicket haul with a pink ball. Perfect sense, I tell you. — daniel norcross (@norcrosscricket) February 25, 2021