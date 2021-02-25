Twitter reactions: England captain Joe Root picks his maiden fifer as India suffers middle-order collapse

When Team India began Day 2 of the ongoing third Test match at 99/3, they would have sensed a chance to put England on the backfoot at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, as soon as the hosts lost opener Rohit Sharma (66) and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (7), the remaining Indian batting unit fell like a pack of cards.
England skipper Joe Root completely dismantled the hosts and ended up registering a five-wicket haul for just 8 runs in 6.2 overs. Root dismissed Rishabh Pant (1), Washington Sundar (0), Axar Patel (0), Ravichandran Ashwin (17) and Jasprit Bumrah (1) to claim his first-ever fifer in the longest format.
In response to England’s 112, the hosts were bundled out for 145 in 53.2 overs. Apart from Root, left-arm spinner Jack Leach bagged four scalps for 54 in 20 overs. Right-arm pacer Jofra Archer also got one wicket in form of Shubman Gill.
Cheapest five-wicket haul in Tests (spinners):
- 5/8 – Joe Root vs India, Ahmedabad 2020/21
- 5/9 – Tim May vs West Indies, Adelaide 1992/93
- 6/9 – Michael Clarke v India, Mumbai 2004/05
Here is how Twitter reacted:
Staggering. Rooot!!!! #INDvENG
— Isa Guha (@isaguha) February 25, 2021
Anything Ashwin can do Joe Root can do better… #INDvsENG
— Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) February 25, 2021
Since the Port Elizabeth Test early last year, Joe Root averages 20.8 with the ball. #INDvENG
— Adam Collins (@collinsadam) February 25, 2021
Rooooooooooot! 🙌
5 wickets for 8 runs 💪 #OneRose pic.twitter.com/rjKoBbR50a
— Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) February 25, 2021
Incredible session. Still can’t believe what happened. England well and truly back in the game. #INDvENG @StarSportsIndia
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 25, 2021
India's last two innings against the pink ball: 181-20#INDvENG
— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) February 25, 2021
This Test is moving towards another Rishabh Pant 4th innings classic! #IndvsEng
— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) February 25, 2021
5 for 8 @hrooto1 shameful 😂😂🏏🏏
What a Test match xx
— Ryan Sidebottom 💙 (@RyanSidebottom) February 25, 2021
Joe Root. Unplayable.
— Felix White (@felixwhite) February 25, 2021
Indian batsman can’t play off spinners from Yorkshire !! 😜 #INDvENG
— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 25, 2021
This could genuinely be over today.
— Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) February 25, 2021
🌰🌰🌰🌰 #ENGvIND
— Ben Duckett (@BenDuckett1) February 25, 2021
Who would have imagined this! The pink ball has found a new ally in a pitch that is turning without crumbling.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 25, 2021
Test cricket really is the most ludicrous sport, which is probably why I love it. Long may it live. Longer than this match will last, anyway. #INDvENG
— Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) February 25, 2021
Very unprofessional from Root. Picked up 5 wickets. Leach isn't even the best spinner in the team, despite being only full-time spinner. Must be in self-doubt. #INDvENG
— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) February 25, 2021
Joe Root has 740 runs & 8 wickets in 2021 in Tests with 2 double hundreds, 1 hundred, 1 five-wicket haul.
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 25, 2021
Not sure how often if ever @root66 dreamt of walking his team off the field while holding the ball up #IndvEng pic.twitter.com/LrgZ3GJki7
— Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) February 25, 2021
JOSEPH. EDWARD. ROOT. 🔥🔥🔥
Scorecard: https://t.co/ow2VZKBUDn#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/1iwvVMOQKo
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 25, 2021
5 – Joe Root claimed figures of 5/8; the fewest runs conceded in a Test five-wicket haul for England since 1924 (AER Gilligan's 6/7 v SA). Impact. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/LUefgKIngn
— OptaJim (@OptaJim) February 25, 2021
Crawley and Rohit: 119 for 2.
Numbers 2 to 11: 127 for 18.
The second lowest first-innings aggregate by numbers 2-11 in Test history. Lowest was 98, A v E, SCG Feb 1888. #INDvENG
— Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) February 25, 2021
It makes perfect sense for Joe Root, playing his 162nd first class match, to take his first five wicket haul with a pink ball. Perfect sense, I tell you.
— daniel norcross (@norcrosscricket) February 25, 2021
Bangalore 1987: 1st inns
Pakistan 116 India 145
Pakistan opened with Miandad in the 2nd innings
Ahmedabad 2021: 1st inns
England 112 India 145
Can England open with Stokes or Bairstow?
England has to think out of the box and go for quick runs. Can they catch India off-guard?
— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) February 25, 2021