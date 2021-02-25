Twitter reactions: England captain Joe Root picks his maiden fifer as India suffers middle-order collapse

  • Joe Root picked up his first fifer in Test cricket on Thursday.

  • England bundled out India for 145 in their first innings.

Joe Root claims maiden fifer Test cricket (Image Source: @BCCI)

When Team India began Day 2 of the ongoing third Test match at 99/3, they would have sensed a chance to put England on the backfoot at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, as soon as the hosts lost opener Rohit Sharma (66) and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (7), the remaining Indian batting unit fell like a pack of cards.

England skipper Joe Root completely dismantled the hosts and ended up registering a five-wicket haul for just 8 runs in 6.2 overs. Root dismissed Rishabh Pant (1), Washington Sundar (0), Axar Patel (0), Ravichandran Ashwin (17) and Jasprit Bumrah (1) to claim his first-ever fifer in the longest format.

In response to England’s 112, the hosts were bundled out for 145 in 53.2 overs. Apart from Root, left-arm spinner Jack Leach bagged four scalps for 54 in 20 overs. Right-arm pacer Jofra Archer also got one wicket in form of Shubman Gill.

Cheapest five-wicket haul in Tests (spinners):

  • 5/8 – Joe Root vs India, Ahmedabad 2020/21
  • 5/9 – Tim May vs West Indies, Adelaide 1992/93
  • 6/9 – Michael Clarke v India, Mumbai 2004/05

Here is how Twitter reacted:

