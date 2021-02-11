Twitter reactions: Mohammad Rizwan shines as Pakistan script thrilling win over South Africa in 1st T20I

Pakistan defeated South Africa in the first T20I of the three-match series at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday. Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammed Rizwan was the main attraction in the contest as he smashed a scintillating century to put the home team in a commanding position.

With a stunning century, Rizwan etched his name on the record books as he became only the second wicket-keeper batsman after former New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullum to hit a ton in all three formats of the game.

McCullum as a specialist keeper had scored 5 Test hundreds, 3 ODI tons and 1 T20I century. On the other hand, Rizwan as a keeper has now smashed 2 hundreds in ODIs and 1 each in Tests and T20Is.

Rizwan finished with unbeaten 104 from 64 balls comprising of six boundaries and seven sixes. Rizwan’s tally of sixes was also the most by a Pakistan cricketer in T20Is. The dominating batting from Rizwan helped hosts to post 169/6 runs on the scoreboard.

Highest scores by Pakistan batsman in T20Is:

111 – Ahmed Shehzad

– Ahmed Shehzad 104* – Mohammad Rizwan

– Mohammad Rizwan 99* – Mohammad Hafeez

In reply, the visiting side showed tremendous fight back as the game went to the last ball with 6 runs needed to win the contest. However, Faheem Ashraf only conceded 2 runs on the final ball as Pakistan won the match by three runs.

For the Proteas, openers Janneman Malan and Reeza Hendricks shined with the willow and gave their team a solid start. The duo added 53 runs for the opening wicket before Usman Qadir brought Pakistan back into the game. He first dismissed Malan for 44 runs and then sent back Jacques Snyman for 2 runs.

Soon, Ashraf joined the party and removed the dangerous David Miller for mere 6 run score. Then skipper Heinrich Klaasen (12) and Hendricks tried to stabilize the innings. The pair formed a 32-run stand for the fourth wicket before Haris Rauf dismissed the South African captain.

Hendricks made a remarkable half-century and was looking set to take his team to the victory. But Rauf again came for Pakistan’s rescue as he removed the Proteas opener for a well-made 54 runs.

Dwaine Pretorius and Bjorn Fortuin tried to take the game to the last over, but the duo couldn’t get their team over the finish line.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Congratulations @iMRizwanPak on scoring T20 💯👏🏼👍🏼. U r a Star shining star 🌟 Wonder how long u need to prove that u r NO1 wicketkeeper/Batsman in pakistan in all formats of the game. Just asking 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/e5fSNIaCmN — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) February 11, 2021

Brilliant batting @iMRizwanPak congratulations on your first T20 💯 #PAKvSA 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) February 11, 2021

Usman Qadir's T20I performances: 4-21-2

4-13-4

4-23-3

3-24-1 10 wickets in 4 matches

Economy rate of 5.40

Average of 8.10#PAKvSA #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) February 11, 2021

115* in 2nd Test in 'Pindi on Sunday

104* in 1st T20I in Lahore on Thursday Two centuries in two different formats in a space of four days …… Rizwan at his brilliant best! 😍😍😍👏👏👏#PAKvSA — Sami Ul Hasan (@Samiburney) February 11, 2021

Fans: We want a T20I 💯 Mohammad Rizwan: I’m Ready tay I’m Sure oye 😍😍😍#PAKvSA #UnitedWeWin — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) February 11, 2021

Mohammad Rizwan is 11th player from ICC full member nations to bring up a T20I hundred with a six.#PAKvSA — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) February 11, 2021

Mohammad Rizwan is the first Pakistan batsman to hit 7 sixes in an innings and second one, after Ahmed Shehzad, to score 100 in T20Is. #PakvRSA — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) February 11, 2021

Mohammad Rizwan hits his maiden T20 ton. Top knock. He continues to impress in all formats. Only the 2nd T20 ton for Pakistan — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) February 11, 2021

Century as a wicketkeeper in all three International formats: Brendon McCullum

MOHAMMAD RIZWAN#PAKvSA — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) February 11, 2021

What a gem of a knock by Mohammad Rizwan, second Pakistani after Ahmed Shehzad to score a century in T20 Intl, most 7 sixes by a Pak batsman in T20 Intl#PAKvSA — Mirza Iqbal Baig (@mirzaiqbal80) February 11, 2021

Mohammad Rizwan becomes the second Pakistani to score a T20I hundred, and gets there with a colossal six over mid-on. He has scored 105 of his side's 168. Absolutely astonishing innings. Set up for a good chase. #PakvsSA — Danyal Rasool (@Danny61000) February 11, 2021

Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 runs in the first T20 and take 1-0 lead in the T20 series – brilliant fightback from Pretorius 15*(6) and Fortuin 17*(9) but star of the show was Rizwan with his maiden T20 hundred. #PAKvSA — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 11, 2021

Shabash @iMRizwanPak! What a knock !!!! Hats off to you for your consistent performance. Yet another unbeaten superb innings – scoring 104 off just 64. #PAKvSA — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) February 11, 2021