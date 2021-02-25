Twitter reactions: New Zealand trump Australia in the last-over thriller at University Oval

A record seventh-wicket partnership was not enough for Australia as Martin Guptill’s 97 and James Neesham’s splendid all-round performance helped New Zealand win the second T20I by four runs at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.

Chasing a mammoth target of 220, the visitors never looked like they were in the game as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Black Caps spinner Mitchell Santner ran through Australia’s batting unit and picked up four wickets.

When the left-armer dismissed Mitchell Marsh for a duck, Australia were struggling at 113/6, and it looked like the hosts would easily win the game. However, a twist in the tale was waiting to greet the Kane Williamson-led side. Marcus Stoinis and Daniel Sams did the impossible by forming an unbelievable 92-run stand – Australia’s highest seventh-wicket partnership.

With 15 needed to win the match for the tourists, Williamson gave the last over to Neesham. The Kiwi all-rounder, who impressed with the bat, carried the same momentum with the ball and delivered one of the most breath-taking overs. He conceded only 10 runs, with four dot balls, including two wickets of Sams (41 off 15) and Stoinis (78 off 37) to take his side over the finish line.

Earlier, Neesham contributed with 16-ball 45 runs to take his team to 219/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Guptill returned to his form and scored a brilliant 97 from 50 deliveries. Captain Williamson smashed 53 off 35 balls.

Most runs in a T20I game in New Zealand (total of both teams):

488 – NZ v AUS Auckland 2018

434 – NZ v AUS Dunedin 2021*

428 – NZ v AUS Christchurch 2010

420 – NZ v IND Hamilton 2019

407 – NZ v IND Auckland 2020

Most sixes in a T20I match:

32 – West Indies vs India, Lauderhill, 2016

32 – New Zealand vs Australia, Auckland, 2018

31 – India vs Sri Lanka, Indore, 2017

31 – New Zealand vs Australia, Dunedin, 2021*

