Twitter reactions: Nicholas Pooran steamrolls bowlers with incredible 26-ball 89 in T10 League

Nicholas Pooran (Image Source: Twitter)

  • Nicholas Pooran smashed 12 sixes during his outstanding 89 runs knock.

  • Pooran's effort helped Warriors to beat Tigers by 30 runs.

West Indies’ power-striker Nicholas Pooran destroyed bowlers in the ongoing T10 League 2021 on Sunday. The left-handed batsman wreaked havoc on the Bangla Tigers, scoring 89 runs from 26 deliveries while playing for Northern Warriors.

Pooran slammed as many as 12 sixes in his breathtaking knock, including 32 runs in the eighth over of the innings at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. Pooran’s jaw-dropping effort with the willow steered Warriors to 162/4 in 10 overs, which is now the competition’s highest score this season.

In reply, Tigers fell short of the target by 30 runs. Skipper Andre Fletcher slammed 53 runs off 28 balls with four boundaries and four sixes. He was well assisted by the UAE’s Chirag Suri who hit an unbeaten 42 off 16 balls laced up with five sixes.

Watch the video of Pooran’s 12 humungous sixes:

Pooran is currently the leading run-getter in T10 League. In three matches, the Caribbean player has amassed 162 runs at a phenomenal average of 54 and a mind-boggling strike-rate of 289. He has scored 10 fours and 18 sixes, so far, in the tournament.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

