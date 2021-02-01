Twitter reactions: Nicholas Pooran steamrolls bowlers with incredible 26-ball 89 in T10 League

Nicholas Pooran smashed 12 sixes during his outstanding 89 runs knock.

Pooran's effort helped Warriors to beat Tigers by 30 runs.

West Indies’ power-striker Nicholas Pooran destroyed bowlers in the ongoing T10 League 2021 on Sunday. The left-handed batsman wreaked havoc on the Bangla Tigers, scoring 89 runs from 26 deliveries while playing for Northern Warriors.

Pooran slammed as many as 12 sixes in his breathtaking knock, including 32 runs in the eighth over of the innings at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. Pooran’s jaw-dropping effort with the willow steered Warriors to 162/4 in 10 overs, which is now the competition’s highest score this season.

In reply, Tigers fell short of the target by 30 runs. Skipper Andre Fletcher slammed 53 runs off 28 balls with four boundaries and four sixes. He was well assisted by the UAE’s Chirag Suri who hit an unbeaten 42 off 16 balls laced up with five sixes.

Watch the video of Pooran’s 12 humungous sixes:

Pooran is currently the leading run-getter in T10 League. In three matches, the Caribbean player has amassed 162 runs at a phenomenal average of 54 and a mind-boggling strike-rate of 289. He has scored 10 fours and 18 sixes, so far, in the tournament.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Nicholas Pooran….stop it!! Amazing striking @T10League — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) January 31, 2021

Like Chris Gayle and @ABdeVilliers17 revolutionized T20 batting , @nicholas_47 is now also setting new standards 👌🏼 #T10League @nwarriorst10 — Robin John Peterson (@robbie13flair) February 1, 2021

Nicholas Pooran's T10 career: 17 innings

584 runs

232 balls

53.09 average

251.72 strike rate

38×4

60×6 — Matt Roller (@mroller98) January 31, 2021

I am absolutely here for Nicholas Pooran 2021 T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament. The guy is a complete superstar. #T10League pic.twitter.com/ptN9xK2bKD — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) January 31, 2021

I know at this point it isn’t news, but Nicholas Pooran is just an unreal talent. He is still only 25 and is going to get better over the next few years. — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) January 30, 2021

NICHOLAS POORAN! 466664! HE'S ON 88 IN 24 — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) January 31, 2021

Most sixes in a T10 League game: 12 sixes – NICHOLAS POORAN, Today

10 sixes – Nicholas Pooran vs Punjabi Legends, 2018 Highest individual scores in T10 League: 91* – Chris Lynn for MA vs TAB, 2019

89 – Chris Lynn for MA vs DB, 2019

89 – NICHOLAS POORAN, Today#AbuDhabiT10 — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) January 31, 2021

Mad knock from Nicholas Pooran. He scored 89 in just 26 balls for Northern Warriors. He could've scored a century here, but missed by 11 runs. He smashed 12 sixes and 3 fours, 15 boundaries in his 26 balls! Marvelous display of power hitting by him. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 31, 2021

..16466.6.16661.614666641W Nicholas Pooran’s innings in full 😳 What a talent! 🙌🔥#AbuDhabiT10 pic.twitter.com/4F1vItVnUF — T10 League (@T10League) January 31, 2021

Nicholas Pooran in the last two matches in T10 League – 143(47) including 8 fours & 17 sixes. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 31, 2021

Nicholas Pooran – 88* (24) 😲 He has struck 12 sixes so far #AbuDhabiT10 Meanwhile cricket experts :- pic.twitter.com/yHZ5LbFJxr — 마륵 타망🍀🍀 (@3939Mark) January 31, 2021

Nicholas Pooran's 89 off 26 has to be up there with Suresh Raina 87 off 25 balls, Gayle's 175 off 66 and Russell's 65 off 19 balls. — Simon Preston (@SimeyP93) January 31, 2021

Nicholas Pooran is a bloody good striker of the ball. There's not much you can do when it's his day. Fifty up from 16 balls 🔥👏#T10League — EEMS (@NaeemahBenjamin) January 30, 2021

Nicholas Pooran could have easily broken the 12 ball 50 record, if not for the couple of singles. Jeez, Insane hitting. — Tracer Bullet (@ravimaestri) January 30, 2021

Nicholas pooran is the best t20 talent in the world at the moment. — Rashid khan (@rashidulllah198) January 30, 2021

You just can't stop loving Nicholas Pooran's batting, unbelievable clean striking. Come back home king @nicholas_47 — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) January 31, 2021

89 off 26 balls!! Officially am a #nicholaspooran fan 🌟🌟🌟🙏🙏🙏 — Aeishwariya (@aeis_raje) January 31, 2021

#nicholaspooran hmm, not sure if that was out. But nevertheless an AMAZING performance from @nicholas_47 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾#T10League — SouthLJazz90 (@SouthLJazz90) January 31, 2021

Enna Innings da dei Nicky praa 😯🔥 89 from 26 balls One of the best Innings in T10….Badly missed the live match 🤧#T10 #NicholasPooran @nicholas_47 pic.twitter.com/e0DTWIBzfL — Pradeepᴸᶦᶠᵗ (@Pradeep_kavinn) February 1, 2021

Smoking Innings 🔥 by #NicholasPooran .. So far 12 sixes strike rate 365 .. 12 more runs to get a century!!! #AbuDhabiT10 — Parthasarathy (@Partha1403) January 31, 2021

The crazy hitting of #NicholasPooran 89 runs from just 26 balls including 12 sixes and 3 fours with a monstrous strike rate of 342.31, including 32 runs from an over 4,6,6,6,6,4🔥 this was insane man hope he continues his performances in #IPL too #AbuDhabiT10 #T10cricket — Rajnish (@irajnish56) January 31, 2021