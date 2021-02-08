Twitter reactions: Pakistan win Rawalpindi Test to complete 2-0 sweep over South Africa

  • Pakistan beat South Africa in the second Test at Rawalpindi.

  • Hasan Ali bagged 10 wickets in the match.

Pakistan win Test series against South Africa (Image Source: Twitter)

Pakistan defeated South Africa in the second Test by 95 runs and sealed the two-match series 2-0. Pakistan had won the first Test by seven wickets. This is their first series win over Proteas at home since 2003. The victory also helped Pakistan move to the 5th spot in ICC Test rankings, their highest since January 2017.

Chasing 370 runs to win the final Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, the Quinton de Kock-led side got bundled out for 274 runs. South Africa opener Aiden Markram (108) did impress with his spectacular batting and smashed his fifth century in the longest format.

At one stage the tourists were well placed at 241/3 just after lunch on the final day following a century from Markram. But the tables turned around completely when the home side took the new ball.

Hasan Ali (5-60) and Shaheen Afridi (4-51) ran through the middle and lower-middle order as the visitors lost their remaining seven wickets for just 33 runs. Hasan picked up career-best figures of 10-114 in the match.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

