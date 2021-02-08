Twitter reactions: Pakistan win Rawalpindi Test to complete 2-0 sweep over South Africa

Pakistan defeated South Africa in the second Test by 95 runs and sealed the two-match series 2-0. Pakistan had won the first Test by seven wickets. This is their first series win over Proteas at home since 2003. The victory also helped Pakistan move to the 5th spot in ICC Test rankings, their highest since January 2017.

Chasing 370 runs to win the final Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, the Quinton de Kock-led side got bundled out for 274 runs. South Africa opener Aiden Markram (108) did impress with his spectacular batting and smashed his fifth century in the longest format.

At one stage the tourists were well placed at 241/3 just after lunch on the final day following a century from Markram. But the tables turned around completely when the home side took the new ball.

Hasan Ali (5-60) and Shaheen Afridi (4-51) ran through the middle and lower-middle order as the visitors lost their remaining seven wickets for just 33 runs. Hasan picked up career-best figures of 10-114 in the match.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Congrats to the @TheRealPCB on winning the test series against SA! Well done to the entire management & coaching staff . #PakistanZindabad #PakvRSA — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) February 8, 2021

Congratulations Team Pakistan 🇵🇰 winning test series 2-0 #PAKvsSA match winning performance by @RealHa55an by taking 10 wickets & @iMRizwanPak scoring 💯 in the tough situation of the game. — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) February 8, 2021

Congrats to @TheRealPCBMedia on a well deserved win.👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿

For @OfficialCSA a day where a corner might have been turned has sadly ended with the pain of an all too familiar rut.#PAKvsSA #thenewballdidit #alltoofamiliar #wicketsinclumps #collapse #thesearchcontinues #questions — Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) February 8, 2021

What a team. What a performance. What a spirit. #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/gwgSKJfSTx — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) February 8, 2021

Congratulations Pakistan! Brilliant performance.This test series win will definitely give a huge confidence to the entire team. A great morale booster

winning a test series against SA after 17yrs.Thank u SouthAfrica for touring Pak.Wishing both sides all the best for T20s #PAKvSA — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) February 8, 2021

Markram controlling the game then Boom come in Hasan Ali. Brilliant bowling. Game on Pakistan terms now. #PAKvSA — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) February 8, 2021

Hasan Ali's 10-for is first by a Pakistan fast bowler on home soil since Shoaib Akhtar in 2003 v Bangladesh in Peshawar #PakvSA — Sami Ul Hasan (@Samiburney) February 8, 2021

Quinton de Kock has had a rather forgetful series as captain #PAKvSA — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) February 8, 2021

Victory for Pakistan, wins series 2-0. Pakistan’s first series win against South Africa since 2003. Pakistan also jumps to 5th place in ICC Test rankings. #PAKvSA — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) February 8, 2021

South Africa in their 2nd innings: 241/3

274 all out They lost 7 wickets for 33 runs#PAKvsSA #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) February 8, 2021

Pakistan beat South Africa by 95 runs in second Test and won the series 2-0. First series as captain for Babar in Test cricket starts with a win – credit to hundred from Rizwan and 10 wicket haul by Hasan Ali made the difference in the Test match. #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/RgQ5NT4Cd7 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 8, 2021

Pakistan take the series 2-0! Hasan Ali took a match-haul of 10 wickets to lead the side to their first Test series win against South Africa since 2003!#PAKvSA ➡️ https://t.co/dHR9CvAE8T pic.twitter.com/JmlVXXkopY — ICC (@ICC) February 8, 2021

Highest batting average for Test openers in the 4th innings since 2000 (min 300 runs): Matthew Hayden – 52.83

Graeme Smith – 51.68

Aiden Markram – 51.42#PAKvSA — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) February 8, 2021

Wow! Have these three tests been a great advert for FIVE day test matches… #BanvsWI #PAKvsSA #INDvsENG — Annie Chave (@AnnieChave) February 8, 2021

South Africa's dreams of victory faded fast. They lost their last seven wickets for 33 runs and Pakistan won by 95 runs in Rawalpindi. — John Etheridge (@JohnSunCricket) February 8, 2021