Twitter reactions: Rohit Sharma hits his seventh Test century; first against England

  • Rohit Sharma smashed a tremendous hundred in the ongoing second Test.

  • It was Rohit's first Test ton against England.

Rohit Sharma hits seventh Test ton (Image Source: @BCCI)

Indian opener Rohit Sharma smashed a tremendous century in the ongoing second Test against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. It was the seventh ton for Rohit in the longest format. Interestingly, all of Rohit’s centuries have come on home soil till date.

Rohit brought up his hundred off 130 balls when India reached 147/3. The Mumbaikar was looking in good touch with the willow in the last few weeks since returning to the whites after injury.

Rohit has now scored hundreds in each of the 3 formats against 4 different opponents – Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa and England. No other cricketer has managed to achieve this feat against more than two opponents.

Earlier, India got off to a dreadful start as Shubman Gill was dismissed for a duck in the second over when Olly Stone trapped him lbw. Rohit and Cheteshwar Pujara added 85 runs for the second wicket, before Pujara fell for 21 off Jack Leach. Spinner Moeen Ali then clean bowled Virat Kohli for a five-ball duck.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
