Twitter reactions: Rohit Sharma hits his seventh Test century; first against England

Indian opener Rohit Sharma smashed a tremendous century in the ongoing second Test against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. It was the seventh ton for Rohit in the longest format. Interestingly, all of Rohit’s centuries have come on home soil till date.

Rohit brought up his hundred off 130 balls when India reached 147/3. The Mumbaikar was looking in good touch with the willow in the last few weeks since returning to the whites after injury.

Rohit has now scored hundreds in each of the 3 formats against 4 different opponents – Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa and England. No other cricketer has managed to achieve this feat against more than two opponents.

Earlier, India got off to a dreadful start as Shubman Gill was dismissed for a duck in the second over when Olly Stone trapped him lbw. Rohit and Cheteshwar Pujara added 85 runs for the second wicket, before Pujara fell for 21 off Jack Leach. Spinner Moeen Ali then clean bowled Virat Kohli for a five-ball duck.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

This Rohit innings might help demonstrate why Trevor Bayliss was so keen to have one attacking opener: on tough batting pitches (and England play on plenty at home) 100 off 130 can take you close to winning the game on the first day — Matt Roller (@mroller98) February 13, 2021

There are all those times when Rohit Sharma is written off as not being a Test batsman, and then there's today. Could be his finest knock to date. #INDvENG — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) February 13, 2021

Well played @ImRo45 One of most satisfying century in challenging conditions. Also shows the importance of positive intent, decisive footwork when batting on a tough pitch. Now convert this into a biggie. #INDvsENG #class #elegance @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/h9yGqmKJvs — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 13, 2021

Beautiful knock from Rohit. Copped some serious criticism after the last Test, but this is exactly why he's in the side – he may already have taken India out of reach, given the pitch and the rate of his scoring. #INDvENG — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) February 13, 2021

Another great knock by my brother @ImRo45 , always making a mark on the field. All the best, hope to see you soon🙌 #INDvENG #GoHitman #Goals 🏏 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) February 13, 2021

ROHIT SHARMA now have scored hundreds in each of the three formats against four different opponents – Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa and England. No other player has did so against more than two opponents.#INDvENG — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) February 13, 2021

Incredible innings from Rohit Sharma, brought his own pitch with him and trolling the Bannerman fans. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) February 13, 2021

Such a special player. Rohit Sharma was just born to bat. His batting today is an illustration. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 13, 2021

💯 for Hitman ☺️💙 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 13, 2021

Hitman 🔥 Rohit Sharma brings up his century. This is turning into a great innings from him. He’s confident, attacking. A bright spot for Team India in a shaky start to the second Test. How good! 🇮🇳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#INDvENG — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) February 13, 2021

Hugely important innings from @ImRo45 on a wicket that will sooner than later have your number. To get a 100 on this track will mean a great deal to him. Was missing out from Aus. Glad he got it in this very imp game. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) February 13, 2021

That Rohit 100 was so from the Sehwag school of batting! Set his own agenda irrespective of conditions & situation. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼#INDvsENG — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 13, 2021

Top quality innings from Rohit Sharma – what a century on a turning track. He has looked very comfortable in the middle. Has been quite decisive with his footwork. Century in only 130 balls. His 4th century as the opener #INDvsENG #INDvENG — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) February 13, 2021

Rohit Sharma first opened the batting in a Test in October 2019. He has more centuries as a Test opener than anyone else in that timeline. #INDvENG — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) February 13, 2021

Finally got his deserving hundred 🇮🇳 proud of you bro @ImRo45 long way to go, make it double,triple 🤞🏽 #INDvsENG #hitmanshow pic.twitter.com/ldKPJ2Hjw1 — Khaleel Ahmed (@imK_Ahmed13) February 13, 2021

Top class @ImRo45 you are a beauty. Brilliant 100 #INDvsENG — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 13, 2021

Not changed my opinion about Rohit Sharma from 3 years ago … https://t.co/ucuKp2oQNz — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) February 13, 2021

Pure Ton @ImRo45 !! What a player to watch … like all the great sports people … he makes it look so simple & easy which it certainly isn’t !!! #INDvsENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 13, 2021

Mark Butcher – "Rohit Sharma batting like a genius and it's stunning to watch". — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 13, 2021