Twitter reactions: Sydney Sixers beat Perth Scorchers by 27 runs to bag their third BBL title

Sydney Sixers defeated Perth Scorchers to win BBL 10 on Saturday.

James Vince scored a brilliant 95 runs knock.

In the final match of Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21, Sydney Sixers defeated Perth Scorchers to grab their third BBL title.

Sixers’ opener James Vince demolished Scorchers’ bowlers all around the ground to score a breathtaking knock of 95 runs from 60 deliveries. The right-handed batsman smashed 10 fours and three humungous sixes during his inspirational inning.

Apart from Vince, skipper Moises Henriques (18), Dan Christian (20), and Jordan Silk (17) also made contributions to take the team’s total to 188/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

For Scorchers, Jhye Richardson and Andrew Tye picked up two wickets each while Fawad Ahmed bagged one scalp.

In reply, the Ashton Turner-led side could only manage to reach 161/9 in their allotted 20 overs, losing the contest by 27 runs.

Liam Livingstone with 45 from 35 balls was their highest scorer. Apart from Livingstone, Cameron Bancroft scored 30 off 19 while Aaron Hardie smashed 26 off 13 deliveries.

For the defending champions, Ben Dwarshuis picked up a maximum of three wickets. Jackson Bird, Sean Abbott, and Christian bagged two scalps each.

Year-wise BBL Champions:

2011/12: Sydney Sixers

2012/13: Brisbane Heat

2013/14: Perth Scorchers

2014/15: Perth Scorchers

2015/16: Sydney Thunder

2016/17: Perth Scorchers

2017/18: Adelaide Strikers

2018/19: Melbourne Renegades

2019/20: Sydney Sixers

2020/21: Sydney Sixers*

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Congratulations to the @SixersBBL for a wonderful year. Glad your fans could be in the stands to witness your victory. Enjoy the spoils. @ScorchersBBL be proud, you have yet again shown the West gives there best. We will be back as strong as ever next year #madetough #bbl10 — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) February 6, 2021

Pretty incredible effort this from the Sydney Sixers. Easily their best title. The only side in any Australian sport to win a title during COVID where everyone else has had home games before the final besides them. #BBL10 — Scott Bailey (@ScottBaileyAAP) February 6, 2021

SIXERS 🔥 congratulations boys! Back to back titles! What a match to be at! The atmosphere was incredible – pumping at our amazing @scg. James Vince was awesome. The team absolutely schooling the fielding. Bloody brilliant! How good to be a part of it! @SixersBBL #BBL10 — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) February 6, 2021

Wherever he goes, titles follow. T20 title number nine for @danchristian54, in his first season in Magenta.@JakeBall meanwhile: 1 @BBL, 1 title. #OutlawsOverseas pic.twitter.com/jiPxqlca9c — Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) February 6, 2021

And the Sixers go back-to-back. Great story #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/HraZmjSS7R — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) February 6, 2021

How it started… How it's going… pic.twitter.com/jp9SddRcSz — Jon Hotten (@theoldbatsman) February 6, 2021