Twitter reactions: Sydney Sixers beat Perth Scorchers by 27 runs to bag their third BBL title

Posted On / /
BBL 10 winners: Sydney Sixers (Image Source: Twitter)

  • Sydney Sixers defeated Perth Scorchers to win BBL 10 on Saturday.

  • James Vince scored a brilliant 95 runs knock.

In the final match of Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21, Sydney Sixers defeated Perth Scorchers to grab their third BBL title.

Sixers’ opener James Vince demolished Scorchers’ bowlers all around the ground to score a breathtaking knock of 95 runs from 60 deliveries. The right-handed batsman smashed 10 fours and three humungous sixes during his inspirational inning.

Apart from Vince, skipper Moises Henriques (18), Dan Christian (20), and Jordan Silk (17) also made contributions to take the team’s total to 188/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

For Scorchers, Jhye Richardson and Andrew Tye picked up two wickets each while Fawad Ahmed bagged one scalp.

In reply, the Ashton Turner-led side could only manage to reach 161/9 in their allotted 20 overs, losing the contest by 27 runs.

Liam Livingstone with 45 from 35 balls was their highest scorer. Apart from Livingstone, Cameron Bancroft scored 30 off 19 while Aaron Hardie smashed 26 off 13 deliveries.

For the defending champions, Ben Dwarshuis picked up a maximum of three wickets. Jackson Bird, Sean Abbott, and Christian bagged two scalps each.

Year-wise BBL Champions:

  • 2011/12: Sydney Sixers
  • 2012/13: Brisbane Heat
  • 2013/14: Perth Scorchers
  • 2014/15: Perth Scorchers
  • 2015/16: Sydney Thunder
  • 2016/17: Perth Scorchers
  • 2017/18: Adelaide Strikers
  • 2018/19: Melbourne Renegades
  • 2019/20: Sydney Sixers
  • 2020/21: Sydney Sixers*

Here is how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: BBL, Sydney Sixers, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.